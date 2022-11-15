UZBEKISTAN, November 15 - The President of Uzbekistan receives the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cengiz Enerji

On November 16, as part of the First Meeting of the Foreign Investors Council, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cengiz Enerji ​Mehmet Cengiz.

The President of Uzbekistan highly appreciated the activities of the Turkish company, together with which important projects are being implemented today to expand energy capacities in Tashkent and Syrdarya regions.

The importance of the implementation of projects and further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation in promising areas, including the modernization of energy facilities and the development of transport infrastructure, was emphasized.

Mr. Mehmet Cengiz thanked the President of Uzbekistan for the warm welcome and the conditions created for the effective activity of foreign investors. Readiness was expressed to continue to participate in the implementation of important infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan.

Source: UzA