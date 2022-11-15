The President of Uzbekistan receives the head of Çalık Holding

UZBEKISTAN, November 15 - On November 16, at the Kuksaroy Residence, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Çalık Holding Ahmet Çalık.

At the meeting, issues of deepening practical interaction and the implementation of mutually beneficial joint projects were considered.

The President of Uzbekistan noted with satisfaction the current level of partnership between the leading enterprises of Uzbekistan and Türkiye, as well as the great potential for further deepening cooperation in priority sectors of the economy.

The head of Çalık Holding thanked for the warm welcome and expressed the firm commitment of the company to a long-term and full-scale partnership.

Views were exchanged on the prospects for the implementation of cooperation projects in healthcare, chemical and mining industries together with the Turkish holding.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on developing and adopting a new investment cooperation program.

Source: UzA