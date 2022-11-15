The President of Uzbekistan receives the AUCC delegation

UZBEKISTAN, November 15 - On November 16, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met at the Kuksaroy Residence with a delegation of the American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce (AUCC), led by its Chairman of the Board Carolyn Lamm, who arrived in Uzbekistan to attend the First Meeting of the Foreign Investors Council.

The delegation also included the heads of American companies such as General Electric, Procter and Gamble, Coca-Cola, CNH Industrial, John Deere, Zeppelin and Silverleafe.

The President of Uzbekistan, welcoming the guests, noted with particular satisfaction the dynamic development of multifaceted interaction between Uzbekistan and the U.S.

It was emphasized that the American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce, which includes 38 leading companies, makes a significant contribution to strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership.

Views were exchanged on issues of further enhancing practical collaboration and promotion of joint projects of cooperation between enterprises of the two countries.

Energy, chemical industry, mechanical engineering, food and textile industries, agriculture, and healthcare were noted among the promising areas.

Ms. Carolyn Lamm, on behalf of the U.S. business community, expressed her gratitude to the President of Uzbekistan for all possible support for the activities of members of the chamber in the country.

Representatives of the U.S. business circles emphasized the growing interest of American business in further deepening cooperation. They highly appreciated the success demonstrated by the reforms carried out under the leadership of the Leader of Uzbekistan and confirmed their intention to actively take advantage of the opportunities that are opening up to expand the investment partnership with Uzbekistan.

An agreement was reached to hold a joint business forum in the first quarter of 2023 to develop new joint projects.

Source: UzA