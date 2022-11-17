5G Smart Antenna Market to Reach $7.1 Billion, Globally, By 2026 at 23.7% CAGR: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Connected & Self Driving Vehicles segment is analyzed to account for the highest growth of CAGR 11.3% in the global 5G Smart Antenna market during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that 5G Smart Antenna Market is estimated to generate $7.1 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2026. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, its key segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more. Factors such as increasing demand for faster mobile broadband speeds, as well as capability of massive amounts of data, transfer more easily with minimum latency, high speeds, and connectivity and supporting MIMO communication have been acting as the prime factors boosting the market growth for 5G smart antennas.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the 5G Smart Antenna Market highlights the following areas –

• Increasing investments towards developing 5G smart phones and related products as well as surge of wireless technologies, IoT and many others for enhancing industrial automation is analysed to significantly drive the 5G smart antenna market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

• MIMO communication technology based 5G smart antenna segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-2026, attributing to factors like eliminating costs related to power consumption, growing adoption of wireless systems and so on.

• APAC is analysed to account for the fastest growing region during 2021-2026, owing to various factors including growing industrialization, higher adoption of 5G smartphones, increasing investments on R&D activities from some of the key market players and many others.

Segmental Analysis:

• Based on communication technology segmentation, Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) market is analysed to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.7% in the global 5G Smart Antenna market during the forecast period 2021-2026. This market growth is attributed owing to its capability of combining the benefits of both technologies, namely SIMO and MISO.

• Connected & Self Driving Vehicles segment is analyzed to account for the highest growth of CAGR 11.3% in the global 5G Smart Antenna market during 2021-2026. Connected vehicles leverage a broad range of wireless technologies be it LTE, Wi-Fi, IoT and so on as a part of enabling advanced, faster and efficient vehicular communication for the end-users.

• APAC region is analysed to witness the highest growth with CAGR 12.3% in the global 5G Smart Antenna market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Factors such as growing adoption of 5G smartphones, shift towards advanced technologies like IoT, AI and others along with rising demands towards faster network connectivity can be considered as some of the major drivers influencing the market growth for 5G smart antennas.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large 5G Smart Antenna Industry are -

1. Airgain Inc.

2. CommScope Inc.

3. Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

4. Comba Telecom

5. Nokia Corporation

