EMTRI Launches EMT Token Trading on Uniswap
Provides Liquidity to EMT Token Holders Communality of Cannabis Cultivators
EMTRI Token (UNISWAP:EMT)
EMTRI mints EMT tokens as rewards for cannabis cultivators for disclosing cultivation events (lab report, etc). EMTRI commits at least 13.335% of the wholesale revenues for EMT tokens Buy-Back monthly”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMTRI Corp. ("EMTRI" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis marketing and advisory agency that issues EMT tokens to cannabis cultivators when they disclose batch cultivation data on an Ethereum layer-2 blockchain, announced today that it had launched the EMT [1] token and a Uniswap token trading pair [2] as part of its digital marketing campaign.
(I) Company issues/mints EMT tokens as rewards for cannabis cultivators when they disclose cannabis cultivation events, including laboratory reports, to their consumers using the EMTRI app. (II) EMTRI commits to a marketing-spend of at least 13.335% of the cultivators’ wholesale cannabis sales revenues buying-back EMT tokens from Uniswap every month.
EMT Uniswap buybacks may lead to greater awareness of the Company’s products and may drive cannabis consumers to look for truthful, blockchain-proven, EMTRI cultivators’ cannabis. Every EMT bought back is deposited into the EMT Stake & Earn smart contract on Ethereum [3].
Cultivators may export their earned EMT tokens from inside the EMTRI Ethereum layer-2 blockchain smartphone app to the Ethereum mainnet and may sell their tokens on Uniswap. Alternatively, the cultivator may stake their tokens and earn a yield, paid in EMTs [3].
“Our agency’s EMT rewards program is 100% non-custodial, as EMTRI adheres to the mantra of ‘not your keys, not your coins’. We’ve seen recently how custodial services like FTX [4] can simply steal peoples’ tokens. Our agency is committed to blockchain and to raising awareness amongst our cultivators of the benefits of decentralized finance.” stated Eric Kennedy, CEO.
Global Compliance Applications Corp. ("GCAC") (CSE: APP, FSE: 2FA, OTCQB: FUAPF), a leading cannabis compliance platform, announced on March 10, 2022, that it had signed a software license agreement with EMTRI Corp. for EMTRI to use GCAC’s Efixii, an Ethereum layer-2 blockchain, for EMTRI’s Californian cultivators to track lifecycle data for cannabis.
The Uniswap EMTRI marketing token is built and operated by Abbey Technology, and this token has implemented a unique set of smart contract features [1], including:
. Mint EMT rewards pursuant to (i) cultivator sign-up to EMTRI and (ii) cultivation disclosures
. Mint EMTs on Ethereum mainnet for cultivator rewards bridged from Ethereum layer-2
. Buyback EMT tokens on Uniswap with wholesale cannabis sales revenues, and then stake
. Give advance-notice disclosure of the ‘intent to transfer’ any treasury EMTs; min. 7 days
. Give advance-notice disclosure of the ‘intent to redeem’ Uniswap liquidity-pool; min. 7 days
[1] https://etherscan.io/address/0x554c7787475EE07Af911107ecFA2f1E55b74F5F1
[2] https://info.uniswap.org/#/pools/0xd422e804db78f8529b091759b6dac979a2840680
[3] https://cross-fi.finance/
[4] https://cointelegraph.com/news/us-reportedly-considering-bankman-fried-extradition-for-questioning
About EMTRI Corp.
EMTRI Corp. is a cannabis marketing-advisory agency whose distribution partners are rewarded for carrying the truth to retail and delivering safe cannabis to consumers who trust EMTRI mark of approval. The Ethereum layer-2 blockchain provides better data-driven outcomes for cannabis consumers, one gram at a time. Our cultivator and distributor membership create a stronger, more transparent relationship between cannabis and consumer. Our smartphone app provides an intuitive and truthful feedback loop from the point at which our cultivators conceptualize their cannabis strains and follows the crop through distribution, retail, and consumption. Our app allows anonymous consumer feedback directly to the cultivator by scanning a QR-code.
About Abbey Technology GmbH, “Abbey”
Abbey, a Swiss company, specializes in developing, licensing and operating innovative blockchain technologies. The “Public-Company to Uniswap-Token” marketing platform was invented by Abbey alongside its Ethereum layer-2 high-throughput blockchain software-as-a-service. For information on Uniswap-token marketing campaigns for public companies visit https://abbey.ch.
Press Contact: Email: info@emtri.io
Forward-Looking Information (F-LI)
This news release may include F-LI concerning the business of EMTRI. F-LI is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of EMTRI. Although management of EMTRI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because EMTRI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. F-L statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. EMTRI disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any F-LI, whether as result of new information and future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
No securities regulator has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the information's adequacy & accuracy.
Eric Kennedy
EMTRI Corp
info@emtri.io
