Manchin, Capito Announce $314K for Four West Virginia Rural Development Projects

November 16, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $314,930 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program for four projects in West Virginia. The funding will support providing financial and technical assistance training for five rural communities across the state, purchasing a new cruiser for the New Cumberland Law Enforcement Department and securing snowplow capabilities and an updated service truck for the city of Romney.





“Investing in our communities spurs economic development and creates good-paying, long-term jobs. I am pleased USDA is investing $314,930 in these four critical projects across West Virginia, which will boost economic growth in our rural communities, strengthen law enforcement capabilities in New Cumberland and provide a snowplow vehicle and service truck to Romney as the winter season approaches,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects and I will continue advocating for funding to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”





“Rural Development investments help strengthen our communities in West Virginia, and improve the lives of our residents. As a leader on the Senate Appropriations Committee, I’m proud to announce this funding today for our state through USDA’s Rural Development program, which will help assist our communities and bolster our law enforcement departments,” Senator Capito said.





“Rural Development is fully committed to underserved rural communities throughout West Virginia,” said Ryan Thorn, West Virginia State Director for USDA Rural Development. “Whether it’s assisting municipalities with acquiring critically needed vehicles for first responders and public safety, or providing funding to a partner organization that will directly assist communities address housing needs, diversify their local economy, and become more resilient – Rural Development is dedicated to creating impactful opportunities across the Mountain State one person, one project, and one community at a time.”





Individual awards listed below: