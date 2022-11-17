Home Healthcare Market Size to Hit US$514.5 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% (2021-2026)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Low Penetration of Home Healthcare in Developing Regions is Anticipated to Hamper Home Healthcare Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Home Healthcare Market size is estimated to reach $514.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Unlike a skilled nursing facility, Home Healthcare provides supportive care where the patient is living. Professional caregivers assist in the daily living of patients suffering from a disability, illnesses, or old age. Some of the common Home Healthcare devices used for treatment and monitoring of patients include Holter Monitors, Oxygen delivery systems, Wound care products, Dialysis equipment, Insulin delivery devices, infusion therapy equipment, and blood glucose monitors. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/102/home-healthcare-products-services-equipment-market.html

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Home Healthcare Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North American Home Healthcare market accounted for the largest share in 2020 owing to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and high disposable income in the region.

2. An increase in the global geriatric population and lifestyle diseases is anticipated to drive the market. However, safety concerns and limitations of Home Healthcare when compared to hospitals and skilled nursing facilities are projected to hamper growth during the forecast period.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Home Healthcare Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=102

Segmental Analysis:

Home Healthcare Market Segment Analysis-By Service Type: The Skilled Care/Nursing service segment had the largest share of the market in 2020. This is attributed to them providing a more comfortable, convenient, and cheaper alternative to hospitals or nursing homes. Moreover, it is seen that patients who undergo skilled care at home recover faster and are less prone to depression than when in medical institutions or rehabilitation centers.

Home Healthcare Market Segment Analysis-By Disease/Disability: The Diabetes segment is anticipated to be the largest segment share in 2020 owing to the rapid surge in diabetes cases and related diseases globally. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 8.9% of the population suffers from diabetes. Diabetes cases are significantly higher in developed countries owing to increased cases of obesity and consumption of high-calorie foods.

Home Healthcare Segment Analysis-By Geography: The annual US healthcare spending was estimated to be $4.1 trillion in 2020 and is projected to further increase during the forecast period. An increase in the geriatric population and chronic illnesses are the other key factors driving the growth of the region. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow the fastest owing to the increase in population, income, and illnesses in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Home Healthcare industry are -

1. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

2. Linde plc

3. Apollo Homecare

4. OMRON Corporation.

5. GE Healthcare

Click on the following link to buy the Home Healthcare Market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=102

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Healthcare Equipment Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15720/healthcare-equipment-market.html

B. Healthcare Supplies Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15721/healthcare-supplies-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062