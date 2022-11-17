Therapeutic Bed Market Size to Hit US$4.3 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Growing Prevalence of Using ASCs in Places of Hospitals has Made the Therapeutic Bed Market Stronger.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Therapeutic Bed Market size is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Therapeutic beds are used across the household regimen and commercial or hospital regimen. More often than not, patients after going through rigorous medical treatment need to pertain a therapeutic bed that can offer them ease of resting while also trying to recover. The growing number of geriatric patients along with the surge in surgeries pertaining to orthopedic ailments have been identified as the key driver for the Therapeutic Bed Industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Therapeutic-Bed-Market-Research-503886

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Therapeutic Bed Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America’s therapeutic bed market held a dominant share in the year 2020. It is owing to the high load of patients being admitted owing to the pandemic. Additionally, the USA hospital infrastructure has been robust, which further allows the therapeutic market to sustain itself. However, Asia-Pacific is set to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to changing government focus to enhance the medical infrastructure, and the high inflow of FDI especially pertaining to medical tourism will allow the therapeutic market to grow at a steadfast pace.

2. The growing geriatric population along with the availability of multiple surgical operations have been the key driver for the market. However, the high cost associated with the acquisition of therapeutic beds has acted as a ready market challenge.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Therapeutic Bed Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=503886

Segmental Analysis:

Therapeutic Bed Market Segmentation Analysis- By Product: The clinical bed held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the demand unfurled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per WHO, there have been confirmed cases of around 250 million who have/were infected with the said virus. Moreover, owing to cardiovascular ailments and diabetes, the predominant population was admitted to hospitals.

Therapeutic Bed Market Segmentation Analysis- By Technology: Smart bed segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the use of IoT and AI within the said technology, which further eases the patient’s care. The predominant product launched has further taken a grip over patients.

Therapeutic Bed Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography: North America’s therapeutic bed market held a dominant market share of 36% over the other regions in the year 2021. As per a news bulletin in NY Times, there were close to 5 million hospital admissions in the ICU in the US for the period of 2020. Hence, the market was critically hit by pandemics, however, the pandemic aided in the market growth of the said market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Therapeutic Bed industry are -

1. Drive Medical Co.

2. Invacare

3. HopeFULL

4. Hill Rom

5. Stryker Corporation

Click on the following link to buy the Therapeutic Bed Market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=503886

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Sleep Apnea Devices Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Sleep-Apnea-Devices-Market-Research-501393

B. Mobile Healthcare Devices Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15582/mobile-healthcare-devices-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062