Potassium Gluconate Market Size to Hit US$1.3 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% (2022-2027)

Increased Application Of Potassium Gluconate As Food Additive Is Expected To Boost The Demand Of Potassium Gluconate Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Potassium Gluconate Market size is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Potassium gluconate is the potassium salt of the conjugate base of gluconic acid. Physiologically, gluconic acid is a significant intermediate product of carbohydrate metabolism. Potassium gluconate is a salt of Potassium cation and is categorized as a food supplement by the Food And Drug Administration (FDA). The increasing application of potassium gluconate in food additives is set to propel the growth of the Potassium Gluconate Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Geographically, the North American Potassium Gluconate Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging intake of dietary supplements including potassium gluconate, a salt of potassium cation in the North American region.

2. Potassium Gluconate Market growth is being driven by the burgeoning awareness regarding health involving intake of potassium gluconate, a salt of potassium cation, and the growing population of the elderly. However, the binding regulations for novel pharmaceutical products is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Potassium Gluconate Market.

Potassium Gluconate Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: The Food Grade Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of food-grade potassium gluconate which is a salt of potassium cation as a food additive to maintain potassium levels in the diet.

Potassium Gluconate Market Segment Analysis – By End-User: The increased availability of hospitals, being open 24 hours a day and the enhanced facilities in private hospitals like staying in one’s own room with a spouse and various affordable grades of private care are further propelling the growth of this segment.

Potassium Gluconate Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: As per the Centers for Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), unprovoked hypokalemia can result in hypertension and is related to various forms of acknowledged secondary hypertension and hypertension is more predominant among the African American population in comparison with European American population in the U.S.

1. Corbion N.V.

2. Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

3. Jost Chemical Co.

4. GlaxoSmithKline plc

5. Novartis AG

