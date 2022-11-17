Submit Release
Dream Markets FX launches its new Forex Brokerage Platform

The goal is to provide superior trading conditions for Forex, Crypto, and Stocks investors.

CYPRUS, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forex is undoubtedly an attractive trading market, accessible to everyone, 24 hours a day and 5 days a week. While its potential for profitability is quite high, many investors fail to familiarize themselves with the emotional and technical factors influencing currency prices. Dream Markets FX is a just-released forex broker that leverages world-leading MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Trading terminals to offer its investors a wide range of currencies and CFDs with low spreads and fast execution.

Speaking about their new platform, one of the spokespersons for the company stated, “Dream Markets FX is our honest effort to help investors like you gain liquidity from the world’s leading banks and LPs. Our dedicated experts will help you create a position with your chosen currency without owning any foreign currency. In fact, we also provide partial position closing to protect some of your profits while remaining in the market.”

Dream Markets FX will now make it easier to place advanced orders to establish several profit targets by providing a mobile app for trading on the go. They will also be offering chat support 24/5 from Monday to Friday. Currently, the company is offering three account types, standard, dreamer, and dreamer pro, based on each investor's risk appetite. In addition to offering real-time market insights and live indices, Dream Markets FX is also set to offer a wide variety of tools, including 24/7 trading on multiple cryptocurrency pairs with leverage of up to 1:500.

The company officials clarified that they would keep segregated accounting records for each client in their system with a provision for risk management to mitigate risks associated with its day-to-day operations. Dream Markets FX has collaborated with multiple payment service providers to ensure fast and flawless withdrawals and deposits for all their clients. Backed by true ECN connectivity, Dream Markets FX is the gateway for forex traders and crypto lovers to leverage reliable and transparent brokerages to make guaranteed profits.

