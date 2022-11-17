Bacillus Coagulans Market Size to Hit US$126.3 Million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Non-Dairy Food Applications Have Readily Aided the Growth Of the Bacillus Coagulans Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Bacillus Coagulans Market size is estimated to reach $126.3 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Bacillus coagulans is a category of pre-biotic and is mostly conferred as Lactobacillus sporogenes. The following category of pre-biotic can produce lactic acid but is different from the overall Lactobacillus. The growing demand from the supplemental format and from infant nutrition along with the technological development are some of the key factors driving the Bacillus Coagulans Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Bacillus Coagulans Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Europe’s Bacillus Coagulans Market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is attributed to the rising inclination of the given demographic to adopt healthy bacteria in their daily diets. Additionally, the following ingredient is consumed across the age groups. However, Asia-Pacific is set to offer lucrative growth opportunities owing to digital captivation and increment in their functional health knowledge pertaining to the good bacterium. Additionally, the disease pertaining to gut health will further propel the growth in the region.

2. Owing to medicinal benefits from the bacillus coagulans the market is driven at a steadfast pace across various applications. However, regulatory blockages and low awareness pertaining to such products have dampened the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Bacillus Coagulans Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Bacillus Coagulans Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application: Infant Nutrition held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the rising number of gut health problems being actively faced by newborns or toddlers. Gastrointestinal problems taken by infectious routes are growing more prevalent; around 3-5 billion episodes of pediatric gastrointestinal disorders would occur globally in kids and are extremely common in children below the age of 15 months.

Bacillus Coagulans Market Segmentation Analysis- By End-Users: Food and Beverages Industries, Cosmeceutical Manufacturers, Nutraceutical Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Animal Husbandry, and Others. The food and beverage industry held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the use of the following ingredient in a variety of beverage applications. For example, cereals are now widely incorporating bacillus coagulans in their product launches.

Bacillus Coagulans Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography: Europe held a dominant market share of 36% as compared to the other regions in 2021. It is owing to the usage of the following ingredient across the various application. For example, around 21% of the population is aged above 65+, thereby the demand for the following ingredient is high for controlling IBD and other ailments.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Bacillus Coagulans industry are -

1. Mitsubishi Chemical Foods Corporation

2. Ganeden

3. Nebraska Cultures

4. UAS Laboratories

5. Sabinsa Corporation

