Community Leaders Coming Together to Celebrate UN Women USA LA 10th Anniversary
One of the most important non-profit organizations in California, UN Women USA LA, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UN Women USA LA announced a special event in recognition of their 10th anniversary taking place on Human Rights Day on Saturday, December 10th. The event will recognize past board members, advisory council members, and chapter members who made a significant impact on the organization's work. All these individuals are peace-builders, activists, and changemakers who seek to make the world a more inclusive and equitable place.
This is an incredibly special event to celebrate and honor our achievements of the past decade, including SafeCitiesLA and United Say NO, street actions and excursions, roundtables, interactive engagement platforms, and our most memorable moments. We could not have done this work without our incredible members and community partners.
Hosted By: Sean Hill
Keynote: Emiliana Guereca
Poetry Reading: Mayuri Bhandari
Music: Maria Belen Luzuriaga
Special Speakers: Cynthia Johnson, Brooke Scott, Carole Oglesby, Shurti Mathur, Richard Matthew, Christina Klepin, Tinnisha Hutchinson-Nolan, Kaysha Salisbury, Brandy Jones-Breth, Lynn Izakowitz, Brianna Michelle Redman.
Video Interviews: Suhasini Gupta, Jean Guo, Celina Avalos, Kaya Axelsson, and Tiffany Smith.
To RSVP: 10th Anniversary UN Women USA LA
