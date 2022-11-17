Indoor Location Market Size to Hit $19.7 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 22.9% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Need for Contact-Tracing Solutions as a Result of The COVID-19 Epidemic is Projected to Drive Indoor Location Market Expansion

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Indoor Location Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast 2022-2027 to reach $19.7 billion by 2027. Various factors such as the growing number of applications powered by beacons and BLE tags, the increasing integration of beacons in cameras, LED lighting, Point of Sale (PoS) devices, and digital signage; the proliferation of smartphones, connected devices, and location-based apps among customers; and the inefficiency of GPS technology in the indoor environment are driving the global adoption of the Indoor location market. Fingerprinting is a relatively new technology that is being used by a variety of industries. To receive information from indoor positioning services, mobile device users often need an application offered by the service provider. In such circumstances, these users communicate their unique identification (Media Access Control [MAC] address) to the server, allowing the service provider to gather information about the user's location, posing a major threat to the user's privacy. Dead reckoning is a type of indoor location monitoring that is commonly employed by IMUs. To determine the position of an object using dead reckoning, one must first determine its previous location and speed. Because position mistakes accumulate over time, this approach lacks accuracy. When Global Positioning Systems were introduced to the world, they brought about a slew of changes. Because of the location-based services GPS has enabled, one can now travel anyplace faster. People all throughout the world utilize navigation, tracking, location sharing, and other such services on a daily basis. The definition of maps has shifted as a result of this. The advent of indoor locating systems has offered organizations more accuracy across various venues, regardless of the facility's size and area. Aside from that, the technique has assisted several production units in efficiently managing their floor level. The growing variety of applications powered by beacons and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tags, as well as the rising integration of beacons in cameras, remote sensing, Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting, Point of Sales (PoS), and digital signage, are the key growth reasons for the indoor location market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Indoor-Location-Market-Research-500700

Key takeaways:

1. During the projected period, the transportation and logistics sectors are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. The demand to give mobile help for passengers at airports and railway stations to lead them to the correct spot to locate eateries and retailers in airports and trains can be attributed to the growth.

2. North America is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is expected to have a significant share of the Indoor Location market due to rising smartphone penetration and the development of IoT technologies in the region.

3. With increased smartphone adoption and shifting consumer mobile buying behaviour, startups and established businesses are scrambling to develop location-based services to engage their indoor users. With the implementation of indoor location technology, merchants have been able to improve their user experiences and give suitable navigation for products or locations.

4. COVID-19 has had an impact on the railway industry since governments around the world announced that they would avoid congested areas. As a result, there is a greater interest in smart solutions in the railway industry for the smooth operation of railway services.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500700

Segmental Analysis:

1. Indoor Location Market has been segmented into On-premises and Cloud. In the year 2021, the On-premises segment will have the largest market share.

2. The transportation and Logistics segment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period. The demand to give mobile help for passengers at airports and railway stations to lead them to the correct spot to locate eateries and retailers in airports and trains can be attributed to the growth.

3. North America is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is expected to have a significant share of the Indoor Location market due to rising smartphone penetration and the development of IoT technologies in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Indoor Location industry are -

1. Zebra Technologies

2. Inpixon

3. Mist

4. HID Global

5. Google

Microsoft

Click on the following link to buy the Indoor Location Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500700

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/43/global-indoor-positioning-navigation-market.html

B. GCC Indoor Location-based services

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/GCC-Indoor-Location-based-Services-Market-Research-504100

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062