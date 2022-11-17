Lemma appoints Puneet Biyani, Former Senior VP & CFO of Times OOH, as Company President.

Puneet Biyani - President , Lemma

Puneet Biyani will take on his new role immediately and will be a key contributor to enhancing Lemma’s global footprint.

INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lemma, an independent Supply Side Platform for Digital out-of-home, announced the appointment of Puneet Biyani as company President. Puneet joins Lemma with over two decades of experience in Business Operations, Finance, International Market and Strategy. His most recent stint was with times OOH, a subsidiary of Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd.

As President, Puneet will work closely with the Board and the leadership team across APAC and other regions to craft the company’s business growth vision and expansion strategy into global markets. He will also overlook at finance, business planning, process automation, fundraising & business operations for Lemma across all markets.

Having spent the larger part of his career with The Times of India Group, Puneet has extensive out-of-home advertising experience. He held the position of Chief financial officer for Times Innovative Media Limited (Times OOH) while also leading their Mauritius Business.

Puneet has worked with global organizations like Price Waterhouse and Goldman Sachs. On the academic front, he is a Gold Medallist Chartered Accountant and Harvard Business School Alumni.

Lemma has become the go-to platform for enabling programmatic buying of out-of-home (OOH) media by a wide range of clients, including top digital media agencies, advertising giants, and major brands around the world today.

On joining Lemma, Mr Punit Biyani Said, “I am really excited to be part of this amazing team. Lemma has been a pioneer in the digital advertising segment. I look forward to working closely with the team on the exciting journey ahead. The space is bound to expand rapidly, and on the technology front, Lemma is well positioned to lead and shape the development.”

“Having Puneet onboard as company President at Lemma will inject a new level of energy and innovative thinking to help accelerate the company’s growth and attain our vision of transforming DOOH to mainstream digital as we enter a new phase of scaling business.

Puneet’s expertise aligns perfectly with our business expansion plan as we continue to strengthen our technology and team globally and enhance our programmatic DOOH presence.” Said Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO of Lemma.

Puneet will be based out of Lemma’s Delhi office and will liaison between all teams and markets from the capital city.