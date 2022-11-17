Tebuconazole Market Size to Boost $1.01 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 4.69% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Tebuconazole Market size is estimated to reach $1.01 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.69% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Tebuconazole is a triazole fungicide used in a wide range of farming and landscaping operations for the treatment, protection, and removal of three functions, as well as long-term sterilization of a wide range of crops. Elite, Folicur, Raxil, Lynx, and other well-known brands are among them. The most extensively used fungicides are tebuconazole and myclobutanil, which both have two enantiomers with differing fungicidal activity. Pesticides such as organophosphorus pesticide, butylene terephthalate, disodium orthoborate tetrahydrate, polydimethylsiloxane coating are used to protect crops from fungal infections in a variety of agricultural activities. It's also used to treat scab, wheat rust, and fruit tree diseases. Pertaining to the enhanced technology and farming practises, dynamic climate circumstances that favour disease occurrence, and the increased demand for food due to global population growth, the Tebuconazole market is poised to grow significantly. An increase in the global population and an increase in demand for fruits, vegetables and cereals are increasing the usage of the tebuconazole in agriculture for getting high yield to reach the need for crops is driving the market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific owing to the increasing demand for tebuconazole as a pesticide in this region, the Tebuconazole Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021, accounting for 34% of the worldwide market share over the projected period 2022-2027.

2. The market is being driven by increased demand for novel formulations and recent innovations made by key players in different parts of the world.

3. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027 owing to the wide-spread demand being catered from across the global population.

4. During the forecast period 2022-2027, the market would be driven by enhanced food security in various regions and rising use of tebuconazole in fungicides and seed treatment. However, strict requirements pertaining to production and highly-cautious use in agriculture impedes the overall market growth.

5. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Tebuconazole Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The tebuconazole market based on product type can be further segmented into 98% Purity and 96% Purity. 98% Purity held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the purity catered which allows for longer stay on various crops and other vegetation. Further, 96% is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

2. Demand for cereals, for both food and animal feed used is projected to reach some 3 billion tones by 2050, up from today’s nearly 2.1 billion tones. Additionally, the demand for bio-fuels is expected to reach and touch the mark of 186 billion liters, which would roughly govern the need for good quality food and resources.

3. Expanded agricultural techniques, seed treatment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. In the post-harvest phase, there is a large amount of crop loss. After harvesting, fungal and bacterial infections cause significant harm to fruits and vegetables. Tebuconazole fungicide is commonly applied to fruits and vegetables as a spray.

4. Plant diseases cost the global economy around $220 billion, and invasive insects around US$70 billion, which allows for the active use of Tebuconazole. The Tebuconazole market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, owing to increased production of tebuconazole, Asia-Pacific has a 40% market share, and China being the world's largest pesticide provider.

5. Tebuconazole and other fungicides are manufactured in China, which is the world's largest producer. Moreover, country like India held an agricultural export value of $41.25 billion in 2021, thereby showing huge potential for growth. According to the 2016–2025 nutrition strategy, WHO works with Member States and partners towards universal access to effective nutrition interventions and to healthy diets from sustainable and resilient food systems. Globally in 2020, 149 million children under 5 were estimated to be stunted (too short for age), 45 million were estimated to be wasted (too thin for height).

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Tebuconazole industry are -

1. Bayer Corp

2. Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

3. Shanghai Shengong Pesticide Co. Ltd.

4. DuPont Crop Protection

5. Sumitomo Chemical Corporation

