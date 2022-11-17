Public Safety And Security Market Size to Boost $745 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 6.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Prevalence of Criminal Activities Related to Cyber Crimes, Terrorism, Murder and Others is Accelerating the Growth of Public Safety And Security Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Public Safety And Security Market size is estimated to reach $745 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Government stringency on laws or policies related to lawful interception along with increased investments in the installation of surveillance systems to ensure critical infrastructure security has been aiding its market growth. Additionally, rapid demand for advanced authentication systems including facial recognition, biometrics and others from varied industry verticals as well as surging cyber security breach incidents can propel the market growth over time. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of criminal activities related to cybercrimes, terrorism, murder and others as well as the significant demand for Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) integrated public safety or security solutions are some of the major factors set to transform the Public Safety And Security industry outlook in the coming time. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Cloud deployed Public Safety And Security Market is analyzed to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to factors like rapid adoption of cloud-based services or applications, high R&D activities and so on.

2. Homeland Security segment dominated the Public Safety And Security Market in 2021, attributed to the surge in criminal activities like terrorism, illegal trafficking of goods and others along with governmental initiatives to improve border security standards.

3. North America Public Safety And Security Market held the largest share in 2021, owing to government initiatives for improving public security, the rise in cybercrime activities and so on.

4. Growing prevalence of criminal activities related to cybercrimes, terrorism, murder and others alongside rising integration of advanced technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for improving public safety, security and surveillance standards is analyzed to significantly drive the market growth of Public Safety And Security Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Cloud segment is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.5% in the Public Safety And Security Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This market growth is attributed to varied factors including the rapid adoption of cloud-based services/applications, increasing demand for low-cost cloud-deployed security solutions, high R&D activities and so on.

2. According to Verizon’s Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), published in 2021, around 90% of data breaches target external cloud assets or servers. This finding highlights the wider adoption of cloud-deployed models to improve public safety and security standards.

3. Homeland Security dominated the Public Safety And Security Market with a share of 44% in 2021 and is also analyzed to witness significant market growth during 2022-2027. The rapid rise in criminal activities such as terrorism, illegal trafficking of goods, financial fraud and others along with governmental initiatives to improve border security standards have attributed to this market growth.

4. According to the state crime report released by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC), violent crimes including murder, robbery, aggravated assault and rape increased by 12.3% in the year 2021. The report further showed that about 325 murders were reported in 2021, a 5.9% increase compared to the previous year.

5. North America dominated the Public Safety And Security Market with a share of 38% in 2021, owing to several factors including government initiatives to improve public security standards, a rise in cybercrime activities and so on.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Public Safety And Security industry are -

1. Hexagon AB

2. Cisco Systems Inc.

3. Honeywell International Inc.

4. Ericsson

5. iBwave Solutions

