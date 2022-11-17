Global Edible Fungus Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising number of health-conscious people have readily aided the Global Edible Fungus Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Edible Fungus Market size is estimated to reach $3,556 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Fungi are the second most varied life-form group and it is estimated that there are more than 2000 edible species belonging to 30 fungal genera on a global scale. The most cultivated fungi are mushrooms which show nearly 32% of the total world production. They aid in the improvement of metabolism and the reduction of cholesterol as it has antioxidant properties. Edible fungus is also used as a medicine, as it has been shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease driving the global edible fungus market. Edible fungus is a type of macro fungus that produces edible fruit and meat. Edible fungus is a source of dietary fiber as well as contains a nutritional value and is taken for the numerous health benefits it offers. Edible fungus growth not only aids in the recycling of agricultural waste but also fills a nutritional deficit that exists among a big population. Government industrial strategy and creative innovation have recently boosted research and other efforts aimed at cultivating edible fungi. Shiitake is also known as edible fungus which helps to reduce the risk of HIV, common cold, flu, and many more. Also, the large fruiting bodies are also known as fungi. Oyster edible fungi is one of the most consumed fungi in the world. Today, the global production of edible fungi is estimated to be over 27,000,000 tons. The rising trends of consuming healthy food and surging investment in R&D to improve commercial cultivation are some of the factors driving the global edible fungus Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Consumption of edible fungus is expanding at a rapid rate in Asian countries such as India, Japan, and others, owing to increased mushroom production, import, and export. Farmers increasing adoption of sophisticated farming practices is projected to improve the edible fungus market in this region in the future.

2. As China is the world's greatest mushroom producer, thus its per capita intake of edible fungus is higher than in any other region.

3. The rising trends of consuming healthy food and surging investment in R&D to improve commercial cultivation are some of the factors driving the Global Edible Fungus Market.

4. However, the high cost of edible fungus is one of the factors impeding market growth. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Edible Fungus Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Shiitake is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Because of its numerous health benefits, such as better immune systems and reduced inflammation, the shiitake mushroom adoption has been growing.

2. E-commerce is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Recently, people are preferring to buy products online as they don’t have enough time to visit shops owing to their busy schedule. In today’s generation, technology is advanced so people are using more online channels to buy a variety of products.

3. The global edible fungus market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 45% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts.

4. China has a wealth of natural resources that are ideal for growing edible fungus. In 2019, the industry generated 38.6 million tonnes of fungus. More than 70% of the world's edible fungus are produced in this way.

5. According to researchers, the consumption of edible fungus such as mushrooms is expected to reach 20.8 million by 2026 which is further expanding the growth of the edible fungus market. Companies are also focusing on manufacturing products that are vegan-based as people are looking for more plant-based products. In 2020, the sales of plant-based products increased by 27% which further surged the demand of the global edible fungus market.

6. The cost of edible fungus increases owing to high fluctuation in prices of raw material required for the production of edible fungus. Sometimes, depending on the season the prices of edible fungus vary. Recently, white truffle becomes one of the most expensive edible fungi and are available up to US$3,000 per kg.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Edible Fungus industry are -

1. China GreenFresh Group Co. Ltd

2. Green Roots

3. Greenyard

4. HIGHLINE MUSHROOMS

5. Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.,

