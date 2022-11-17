Paper Packaging Materials Market to Reach US$466.2 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising paper production is predicted to be a major driving factor for the Paper Packaging Materials Market material industry.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Paper Packaging Materials Market size is estimated to reach $466.2 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Food packaging is made out of a variety of materials, including paper and board. To package loose foods, paper packaging is formed of parchment paper or in the shape of bags. Paper bags are made from Kraft paper and come in a variety of forms and sizes. Corrugated cases are commonly used in direct contact with food and as secondary packing. Liquid packaging cartons are used to pack Foods such as liquid and dry foods, frozen foods, and fast food. Owing to the rising need for flexible paper-based packaging, this industry is likely to rise quickly. Flexible packaging materials are in high demand owing to a growing population and a growing desire for low-cost packaging alternatives. Paper Bags, envelopes, pouches, cellulose, and aluminum foils are examples of flexible packaging. When compared to other materials such as metals and plastics, paper packaging materials are reused and recycled. As a result, paper packaging is one of the most environmentally friendly and cost-effective types of packaging. Another driving factor for the global Paper Packaging Materials Market is the rising demand for flexible paper packaging as consumers become more aware of the adverse impacts of plastic on the environment. During the forecast period, a ban on lightweight plastic bags in some countries is projected to push the Paper Packaging Materials Industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Paper-Packaging-Materials-Market-Research-504932

Key takeaways:

1. In terms of geography, North America dominated the market in 2021. It is owing to the availability of strong manufacturing capabilities, which benefit the end-user industries as a whole.

2. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027 owing to a steady government's inclination(s) to allow incentivized manufacturing capabilities.

3. The market for paper packaging is being driven by rising consumer awareness of sustainable packaging and tight rules enforced by various environmental protection organizations (regarding the usage of environmentally friendly packaging items).

4. The use of cardboard and paper bags has increased owing to the rapid expansion of online shopping and delivery-on-demand services. Paper packaging, on the other hand, is very flimsy and readily folds or tears, which is a key restraint on the market expansion.

5. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Paper Packaging Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=504932

Segmental Analysis:

1. Corrugated cases is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Corrugated cases are projected to see increased use in retail packaging as a result of advancements in design innovation. Furthermore, corrugated cases, which are very robust, reusable, recyclable, and lightweight, are predicted to grow rapidly, encouraging the growth of the Paper Packaging Materials Market.

2. Fast Foods segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.84% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Owing to advancements in paper packaging materials and marketing strategies, the fast food category is likely to develop at a significant rate.

3. The Paper Packaging Materials Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 34% in the year 2021.

4. With a slew of manufacturers operating in the region, North America remains one of the most important markets for paperboard packaging products. Paper and paperboard consumption in North America totaled 74.21 million metric tonnes in 2018. According to FAO and UNECE data, this is the case.

5. This bottle was created in collaboration with Ecologic Brands by L'Oréal USA. The paper bottle's outer shell is made entirely of paper and is both recyclable and compostable. The shell is created from recycled corrugated boards from L'Oréal USA. This bottle's labels are also compostable and may be recycled along with the bottle.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Paper Packaging Materials industry are -

1. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.

2. Napco National Paper Products Company

3. Billerudkorsnas

4. International Paper Company

5. WestRock Company

Click on the following link to buy the Paper Packaging Materials Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=504932

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Paper Packaging Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Paper-Packaging-Materials-Market-Research-504932

B. Paperboard Packaging market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15969/paperboard-packaging-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062