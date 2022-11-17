Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplement Market to Reach US$11.3 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Global Prevalence of Covid-19 Cases is Projected to Drive Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplement Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplement Market size is projected to reach $11.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplements are consumed to provide both micro and macronutrients to the body. Their primary role is to prevent malnutrition in patients and thereby, reduce the risk of health complications and hospital admissions or readmissions. Oral Nutrition Support is the more commonly used malnutrition treatment owing to its simplicity and noninvasiveness. Other methods include Enteral Tube Feeding where nutrients are delivered directly to the gut via a tube and Parenteral Nutrition where nutrients are delivered intravenously in the form of sterile liquids. The high global malnutrition rates are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of supplements is projected to be a major challenge for the Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplement industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, the North American Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplement Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2021-2026 owing to the high awareness levels regarding Nutritional Supplements and substantial levels of investments made by manufacturers into its marketing in the region.

2. The rise in the global geriatric population is anticipated to drive the Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplements Industry during the forecast period. However, lack of availability and awareness of Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplements in underdeveloped regions acts as a challenge.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplement Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplements Market based on the Flavor Type can be further segmented into Flavored and Unflavored. The Flavored segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is also expected to register the fastest growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026.

2. The availability of flavors has also encouraged their consumption by both the youth and the pediatric patients. For instance, in 2019, PRO-DIP launched a fruit punch flavored oral supplement in a sachet form and is designed to be used as an alternative to smokeless tobacco.

3. The pediatric segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the market and fastest growing with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The growth in the segment is owing to factors such as an increase in diseases such as malnutrition among children. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 45% of the deaths among children under the age of 5 are related to undernutrition.

4. The Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplements Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 31% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the high awareness of the benefits offered by Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplements and the prevalence of chronic illnesses in the region.

5. Around 13.5% of the population living in developing nations are undernourished with a majority of them being in the pediatric segment. Furthermore, the rapid economic growth and increase in disposable income along with greater awareness about Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplements are anticipated to drive growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplement industry are -

1. B Braun

2. Fresenius Kabi Ltd

3. Pfizer Inc

4. Danone Nutricia

5. Medifood International

