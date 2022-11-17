Global Guargum Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Application of Global Guargum Market in Various Industries Owing to its Multifunctional Properties

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Guargum Market size is forecast to reach $789.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Guargum is extracted from guar beans and is a galactomannan polysaccharide. It has the ability to decrease the amount of glucose and absorb cholesterol in the stomach. It has multi-functional properties and is increasingly being used in several industries such as mining, manufacturing, food & beverage, and cosmetics among others. It offers a wide range of functions such as stabilizer, gelling agent, friction reducer, and binder. Guargum is mostly used as hydrocolloidal and as sugars galactose. Hydroxypropyl guar is a natural thickener that appears as a white powder and is derived from guar gum. It is produced by reacting propylene glycol with guar gum as it improves stability. Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of convenience food and changing the eating habits of the consumers are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing penetration of products in the pharmaceutical industry and increasing incidences of the non-communicable diseases is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Global Guargum Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominated the Global Guargum Market in 2020 owing to the increasing adoption of the hydraulic fracking and increasing usage of oil well drilling in the oil & gas industry. The Global Guargum Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing demand for natural additives and increasing consumer awareness regarding the Guargum are likely to aid the market growth of the Global Guargum Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Global Guargum Market report.

Lack of raw material supply and fluctuations in prices are poised to create hurdles for the Global Guargum Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Oil & Gas held the largest share in the Global Guargum Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the increasing demand of shale gas boom. There is an increasing demand for guargum from the food & beverage industry owing to the rising trend of the processed foods and increasing consumption of organic foods.

2. North America dominated the Global Guargum Market with a major share of 32.5% in 2020. This is owing to the increasing demand from food processing sector and increasing awareness regarding the weight loss benefits of the Guargum. Increasing urbanization, increasing demand for oil & gas industry, and increasing efforts by the U.S. government for enhancing the exploration activities are increasing the growth of the market in this region.

3. Guargum reduces the serum low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and has the ability to increase glucose tolerance. However, India accounts for 90% of the world’s guar produce. 90% of the total Guar produce is used for the production of Guar Gum and the rest is used for culinary purposes and cattle feed. Thus, increasing the growth of the Guar gum Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

4. Increasing consumer’s interest in the processed food products and increasing preference for low-calorie food products is increasing the growth of the market. There is an increasing demand for guargum as a fat replacer in convenience foods. Thus, increasing the growth of the Guargum Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

5. Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Global Guargum Market. In 2020, the Global Guargum Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Guargum industry are -

1. Ruchi Soya Industries Limited

2. Lucid Group

3. Dabur India Ltd.

4. Vikas WSP Limited

5. Hindustan Gums and Chemical Limited

