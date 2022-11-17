SmartLedger Offering Investor's Opportunites to Solve Problems with Blockchain
Investors fleeing from the cryptocurrency firesale have an opportunity to tap into real-world blockchain utility for data management and monetization.
This is a standard seed round for opportunities to invest in individual ‘companies as a product’ as they are being developed by our team.”TAMWORTH, NH, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartLedger, the World’s Leading Blockchain Enterprise Distribution Channel, is excited to share an opportunity for accredited US investors to access a new era of digital transformation powered by scalable and sustainable enterprise and government blockchain solutions.
The creators of CERTIHASH Sentinel Node and TicketMint are currently seeking legally eligible professional investors with experience in investing in US startups, who can ideally provide additional strategic value to the company/products we are developing beyond capital infusion.
"We educate industries in the intricacies of blockchain technology, while identifying areas where blockchain use cases can be applied. Once use cases are identified, we are able to develop and implement in-house solutions, as well as leverage our network of strategic partners to bring operational efficiencies to life. The clientele for whom we develop and implement solutions include firms in a wide range of industries such as, iGaming, Supply Chain, Telecommunications, Aviation, Information Security, Media, Smart Cities, Environmental Sustainability & (Corporate) Governance." said Shawn Ryan, CEO of SmartLedger Solutions, an organically-grown company established in October of 2019.
"This is a standard seed round for opportunities to invest in individual ‘companies as a product’ as they are being developed by our team. We intend to only raise funds from only a small number of serious and eligible, forward-thinking investors that are just as passionate about solving the problems we have identified with partners and clients." said Co-Founder, Bryan Daugherty,
All serious investors are encouraged to reach out directly to SmartLedger to learn more about their client-driven offerings: https://smartledger.solutions/investor-opportunities/
DISCLAIMER: The investments and services offered by us may not be suitable for all investors. We encourage our investors to invest carefully. We do not in any way warrant or guarantee the success of any product or company opportunity.
About SmartLedger:
SmartLedger is an industry leader in blockchain services. The company provides advanced solutions to clients through a combination of consultancy, partnership, and internal development. Visit https://smartledger.solutions/ for more information.
