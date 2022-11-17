BLACK CULTURE AND STYLE GET ITS ‘BIG PAYBACK’ WITH REPARATIONS COFFEE TABLE BOOK

Fashion Writer and Stylist Create Coffee Table Book to Serve as ‘Receipts’ for Impact Black Culture Has Had on the Industry

It started as something for me to sell at a time when most days I didn’t know where I was going to sleep or eat. Truthfully, fashion should have been the last thing on my mind...”
— James R. Sanders
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- W.E.B. DuBois, Mary J. Blige, and Atlantic City all somehow found their way into fashion editor James R. Sanders’s newest coffee table book Reparations: Style + Soul—a project he unapologetically calls, ‘Black fashion’s BIG PAYBACK.’

“It felt like when writing the project, I was not only paying homage to those unsung Black heroes of fashion. I was righting age-old wrongs, some older than the industry itself,” says Sanders about his writing process.

Amid cancel culture, riots, and protests; Black buying power is still a major player in the luxury fashion market, but its presence as an influencer, and creator—even mover in the industry, is ignored. That is, as Sanders puts it, “a miscarriage of justice.”

Reparations: Style + Soul hit stores 10 days ago, and readers say they feel seen. Seleah Bussey, a producer at TMZ says, “this (book) will ultimately be one of the most important books written for this generation.”

Essays spread throughout the oversized hardcover book use fashion as a catalyst to tackle issues in Black history, faith, finance, and relationships—each living aside high-resolution images starring some of the industry’s most beautiful Black models to date.

Amber Corrine, staff writer at VIBE Magazine says, “Reparations: Style + Soul is truly a window into how Black fashion has remained a blueprint.”

In all, the book is 150+ luxe pages of high fashion with Black models, Black photographers, and a team of Black hair and makeup—each page is strategically purposed to work as receipts for an often-uncredited legacy.

“It started as something for me to sell at a time when most days I didn’t know where I was going to sleep or eat. Truthfully, fashion should have been the last thing on my mind—but style and being Black were the only things I knew.” - James R. Sanders, Stylist & Author

About James R. Sanders
The author, James R. Sanders is a current news editor at COMPLEX Magazine. His work has appeared in Vogue Italy, Glamour South Africa, GQ, and HuffPost. This past summer, he was an invited lecturer at Barnard College at Columbia University where he taught fashion communications. He’s available for lecture/speaking opportunities. Reparations: Style + Soul is his third book. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @JamesRSanders

