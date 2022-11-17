BLACK CULTURE AND STYLE GET ITS ‘BIG PAYBACK’ WITH REPARATIONS COFFEE TABLE BOOK

About

As a communications team, we bring 16 + years of experience in fashion styling, sales, publishing, writing, and internal communications building to the table for each campaign. We understand world perspective, and visual story-telling and how that plays a part in your organization’s perceived value. Our passion lies in connecting brands with like-minded outlets and people that share the same values that make up the core of your organization. Connecting our heart for social good to our pr efforts has helped to develop amazing customized content and has landed our clients on the pages of some of today’s most relevant publications and on rising celebrities and high-profile clients. Our strength is in our ability to leverage our network of celebrity stylists, quality journalists, and contributing editors across multiple verticals to deliver quantifiable pr results for your brand via a momentum strategy that helps develop brand notoriety over time. DOEpR also aids in 3rd-party amplification for PR firms who need an accelerated push on brand activations, product launches, and events. Visit www.thedoeonline.com/press to find out more.

