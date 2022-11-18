Submit Release
YesPlz x W Concept: A new generation of visual search for one of the world’s biggest luxury retailers

An image of the Style Filter with product attributes tagged for crop top

Text against YesPlz AI dark background

An image of two phones, one with text search and one with fashion visual search

YesPlz AI is revolutionizing visual search for W Concept, one of the world’s largest luxury retailers.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YesPlz AI is revolutionizing visual search for W Concept, one of the world’s largest luxury retailers.

By building a comprehensive visual discovery suite, powered by fashion-trained AI, YesPlz is making search and discovery intuitive and delightful for W Concept shoppers worldwide.

The Style Filter (patent-pending) is the world’s first fashion filter that is visual. Guided by an easy-to-navigate virtual mannequin on the front-end, users visually select their preferred product attributes such as fit and silhouette. Then, fashion-trained AI pulls accurate search results within seconds.

As W Concept’s growth skyrocketed, they needed a robust search solution that could outperform current industry offerings in speed, accuracy, and sophistication.

YesPlz’s answer to the next evolution of visual search, the Style Filter, includes:
>> A one-of-a-kind virtual mannequin: Users intuitively design their silhouette options on a virtual mannequin, and get instant results.
>> AI fashion image tagging: AI that’s trained to recognize product attributes from any type of quality image, powered by an in-house machine learning algorithm
>> Interactive visual search: In just a few clicks, W Concept shoppers can find complex styles without any prior fashion knowledge

The Style Filter is intuitively designed for the visual nature of shopping. When users think of “shopping,” they form a mental image of style and overlays to their body. By building the mental process of shopping in digital form, YesPlz has created the most intuitive search.

“I’m excited about our collaboration with W Concept. They have a large and beautiful product catalog to work with,” shared Jiwon Hong, CEO and co-founder of YesPlz AI. “I’ve been validating our technology with end users for a long time, and to be able to bring it live with one of the most influential fashion retailers is a thrilling opportunity. We have many innovative search and discovery products powered by AI–this is just the beginning."

The Style Filter is now available on W Concept’s website.

The Future of Visual Search Is Here

