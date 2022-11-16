Happy Being Well is Making Gift Shopping Less Stressful This Christmas
Happy Being Well is making holiday shopping easy this Christmas with free gift consultations.
It brings me happiness that Happybeingwell.com is providing gifts that allow people to live happy being well.”UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holidays are stressful for most shoppers with trying to find the perfect gift for those they care about.
Happybeingwell.com is making this gift-finding process easy and convenient to select the perfect gift for those they care about by booking a free online gift consultation at Happybeingwell.com. Customers can schedule a day and time to talk to a Happy Being Well gift consultant to help them find the perfect gift for those they care about.
Happybeingwell.com carries a selection of natural self-care products that include natural facial masks, natural bath soaps, natural essential oils, natural candles, natural deodorants, leggings and much more wellness items for any self-care activity. With wellness awareness on the rise, almost everyone appreciates the gift of self-care that leads to wellness. Customers can buy on Happybeingwell.com and enjoy free shipping on each item. Happybeingwell.com gift consultants are happy to help this season, offering virtual appointments. With this free service, a Happy Being Well consultant can help customers find the right gift for the females in their life, update their holiday entertaining essentials or put together a self-care luxury experience at home. Shoppers on Happybeingwell.com can also chat with a Happy Being Well consultant to choose the perfect gift for themselves online. To schedule an online appointment with a Happy Being Well consultant, visit Happybeingwell.com.
“Christmas is one of the most magical times of the year. It is a time we all take out of our busy schedules to spend time with loved ones. Giving and receiving gifts always feels wonderful, especially gifts of wellness. It brings me happiness that Happybeingwell.com is providing gifts that allow people to live happy being well.” States, Rita Farruggia, the Founder and CEO of Happybeingwell.com.
Home Accessories to Celebrate Christmas
Happybeingwell.com is happy to provide any hostess with home accessories to make any Christmas party cheerful and festive. Items include everyone from home décor, and kitchen supplies to healthy snacks. A few of Happy Being Well’s most popular items are below.
Happy Being Well provides an award-winning healthy snack option for vegan Christmas party guests. Happybeingwell.com is thrilled to carry Gourmet Pickled Asparagus that has won the 2019 Sip Awards Gold Metal. Happybeingwell.com’s Gourmet Pickled Asparagus pairs perfectly with America's favorite cocktail, the Bloody Mary. Hand-picked and packed with a little bit of spice, this pickled asparagus is not only flavorful but also offers a natural stirrer for cocktails. Also for vegan guests, Assorted Papadum Lentil Crisps - Plain, Salty & Spicy is carried on Happybeingwell.com. Lentil crisps make the perfect healthy snack. They have less fat than standard potato chips and boast 7 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber, and 12% iron. Plus, they are gluten-free, GMO-free and vegan. Without trans fat and cholesterol, customers are more satisfied with this snack option than with traditional potato chips.
Serving guests herbal tea in a decadent fashion that makes tea drinking fun & elegant is always great for house guests that don’t drink or are the designated drivers. Happybeingwell.com is happy to provide that experience to your home with a gold or silver-plated teapot with Swarovski crystal. Along with a collection of delicious herbal teas to add to any Herbal Tea Infuser Teapot. Customers looking to use more crystals in their daily life, Happybeingwell.com offers a Quartz Crystal Tea Infuser to use at the end of a hostess’s hard work of planning this year’s Christmas party. Hold the clear quartz crystal to harmonize your energy for restoration as you dip your tea infuser into your cup of hot water.
Another great way to cleanse the air in a home for guests while having something beautiful to look at to create a serene and relaxing environment that is spa-like is Happybeingwell.com’s Himalayan Salt Massage Stone Salt Lamp. Due to salt chunks, they look dynamically beautiful and create the soothing effect, required in spas. It is one of the most beautiful lights and a wonderful addition to any living room.
Giving holiday guests a party favor wellness gift bag always makes any hostess happy to give the gift of wellness. Everyone should experience the luxurious feeling of using an all-natural bath soap on their skin when cleansing. Happybeingwell.com offers a Natural Soap Sampler Gift Set of 8 bars at an affordable price to give to house guests. A hostess can also include vegan all-natural Lip Balm and a natural candle to include in their party favor gift bags. Customers can order these items at Happybeingwell.com, which includes free shipping on all items.
About Happybeingwell.com
Happybeingwell.com is North America's self-care online store. Happybeingwell.com, a fully integrated self-care online store, introduces both: high-quality and affordable self-care products and free inspiring educational self-care content. Through Happybeingwell.com, customers can download free self-care resources such as self-care journal prompts, plant-based recipes and a meditation E-Book while purchasing upscale fashion activewear leggings, organic essential oils, natural soaps, natural candles, Natural facial masks, crystals and much more. Be sure to follow @Happybeingwell on Instagram, become a brand ambassador and for more information or to shop any time, visit www.happybeingwell.com.
