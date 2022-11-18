Plus Size Fashion: The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2022 Full Figured Industry Awards
Red carpet hosts Leah Nicole (red pantsuit) and Nathaniel Jaye (black ensemble with hat) interview Full Figured Industry Awards founder Tawana Blassingame (pink dress).
Former plus-size model Meesha Ann (champagne dress) poses with plus-size stylist Sharonda Grandberry (red dress) outside The Full Figured Industry Awards.
Plus size models, Big and Tall influencers and brands like Lane Bryant, Sydney's Closet and ELOQUII dressed to the nines at The Full Figured Industry Awards.
“The FFIAs have become one of the plus industry’s top award shows in the past few years. As a heritage brand who has long served the plus-size community, it’s imperative that we champion those voices who advocate and celebrate women with curves,” said Heather McGarry, AVP of public relations and social media at Ascena Retail Group, Inc. which owns plus-size brands Lane Bryant and Cacique.
The prestigious event was created in 2019 by industry insider Tawana Blassingame to recognize the celebrities in the often-overlooked industry.
“The red carpet had traditionally been dominated by straight-size people. The time has come for the stars of the plus-size and Big and Tall communities to take their walk on the red carpet,” said Blassingame, who is also the CEO and editor-in-chief of Queen Size Magazine (QSM). “New York is one of the four fashion capitals of the world. We’re no longer waiting for the fashion industry to recognize us. We’re putting plus-size and Big and Tall icons in the spotlight.”
The crowd of more than 200 people cheered while watching honorees and nominees accept awards, including: Outstanding Big and Tall Model/Plus Model, Designer, Fashion Stylist, Boutique, Photographer and Makeup Artist.
Crowd favorite moments included the presentation of the Retail Brand of the Year to renowned plus-size brand ELOQUII and the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Sydney’s Closet Founder and President Phyllis Brasch Librach.
“It is an incredible honor for ELOQUII to receive the Full Figured Industry Award for Retail Brand of the Year. We are thankful to our dedicated ELOQUII team and loyal customers who have supported us since the beginning and allowed us to be a part of their journey with fashion. Without our community, we would not be able to provide the expert fit, elevated designs and high-level quality that we consistently deliver,” said ELOQUII Creative Director Yesenia Torres.
“At ELOQUII, we strive to create positive change through the transformative power of fashion, and work to build a more inclusive fashion world. We seek to bring options to those who feel restricted in today’s fashion world. We believe that style should not be dependent on size, and work to uplift our customers with impeccable fit and fashionable designs. Through our diverse models, designers and category expansions we are always striving to build a more inclusive fashion world for those to come,” said Torres.
“I’m honored and thrilled,” said Librach, who is also known as “the fairy godmother of prom,” adding, “This Lifetime Achievement Award never would have happened without the trust and loyalty of our devoted Sydney’s customers. We take their confidence to heart knowing it’s not just about finding a dream dress for one magical night, but making memories that last a lifetime.”
The niche apparel company focuses exclusively on creating wedding, evening, pageant, prom and party dresses for women ages 16 to 60 who wear sizes 14 to 40. The dressy dresses are sold online and at 400 bridal salons, dress shops and boutiques in the USA, Canada, UK, Germany and Australia.
Other honorees include: Icon of the Year Maui Bigelow (curator of PHAT Girl Fresh), Entrepreneur of the Year Akira Armstrong (founder and CEO of full-figured dance company Pretty Big Movement), Keesha Monique Codling Confidence Award recipient Sheena Postell (model and founder of Bilonn’s Vision LLC) and Advocacy Award recipient Denise Caldwell (fashionista and lifestyle expert).
Sponsors of the 2022 Full Figured Industry Awards include: Lane Bryant, PLUS Model Magazine (PMM), MVP Collections, and Design House of Mallie Boushaye.
For more information on the Full Figured Industry Awards, visit www.theffias.com
