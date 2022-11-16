Reports of Bomb Explosion in Somaliland: Citizens and Journalists Threatened by Regime not to report Explosion
The Somaliland Chronicle newspaper describes Somaliland’s notorious security force as “dangerously unregulated.”
Members of Congress offering US funds, weapons, and recognition to Somaliland, a secessionist regime with a history of corruption, human rights violations, and violent suppression, was a very bad idea”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reporters and sources in Somaliland claim that a bomb exploded in the capital a few hours ago. Somaliland's notorious security force has threatened to "deal with" any reporter or persons confirming the reports of an explosion. This is all occurring as violent protests occur around Somaliland in rejection of Somaliland's President Abdi's attempt to seize power.
— Dr. Karl Von Batten, Managing Partner of Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C.
President Abdi’s term in office was set to expire this year, with presidential elections scheduled to occur on November 13, 2002. Yet, the Somaliland government canceled the scheduled presidential elections and, by decree, extended President Abdi’s current term in office by two years. In response, the two opposition parties in Somaliland joined forces and declared that they had stopped recognizing President Abdi as the legitimate president of Somaliland.
The BBC, which the Somaliland government banned from operating in Somaliland, reports that the Somaliland security forces have fired shots in response to the protestors. This is not surprising. As reported by Reuters on August 12, 2022, President Abdi’s security forces opened fire on pro-democracy protestors, killing five and injuring 100 people. Things seem to be different this time. Sources from Somaliland have informed Von Batten-Montague-York that average citizens in Somaliland are now arming themselves to confront the Somaliland regime.
Von Batten-Montage-York has been working on behalf of the U.S.-based pro-democracy organization, United Somali Alliance, for almost a year to stop this from happening. Von Batten-Montague-York’s managing partner had warned members of Congress that offering US funds, weapons, and recognition to Somaliland, a secessionist regime with a history of corruption, human rights violations, and violent suppression, was a bad idea.
The Somaliland regime will, without a doubt, put down the opposition and silence the pro-democracy voice this time. Nevertheless, Congress has inadvertently emboldened a violent clan-based regime, which will one day lead to civil war unless the international community intervenes to stop it. Von Batten-Montague-York has begun briefing congressional representatives on the escalating violence in Somaliland. Von Batten-Montague-York is calling on Somaliland supporters in Congress to intervene and pressure the Somaliland government not to open fire on its citizens.
The weblinks to the noted news articles are noted below.
https://www.somaliland.com/news/somaliland/somaliland-police-denies-bomb-explosion-was-happened-in-hargeisa/
https://somaliguardian.com/news/somalia-news/somaliland-police-deny-reports-of-explosion-in-capital/
https://www.voanews.com/a/somaliland-announces-ban-on-bbc-broadcasts-/6665264.html
https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/somaliland-says-planned-presidential-poll-not-viable-postpones-next-year-2022-09-24/
https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/somaliland-lawmakers-vote-extend-presidents-term-by-two-years-2022-10-01/
https://menafn.com/1105175449/Somaliland-Opposition-Parties-Call-For-Civil-Disobedience-Anarchy-In-Communique
https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/least-five-people-killed-100-hurt-somaliland-protests-2022-08-12/
