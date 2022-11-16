Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,021 in the last 365 days.

Reports of Bomb Explosion in Somaliland: Citizens and Journalists Threatened by Regime not to report Explosion

The Somaliland Chronicle newspaper describes Somaliland’s notorious security force as “dangerously unregulated.”

Average citizens in Somaliland are now arming themselves to confront the Somaliland regime.

Musa Bihi Abdi, President of Somaliland.

Members of Congress offering US funds, weapons, and recognition to Somaliland, a secessionist regime with a history of corruption, human rights violations, and violent suppression, was a very bad idea”
— Dr. Karl Von Batten, Managing Partner of Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C.
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reporters and sources in Somaliland claim that a bomb exploded in the capital a few hours ago. Somaliland's notorious security force has threatened to "deal with" any reporter or persons confirming the reports of an explosion. This is all occurring as violent protests occur around Somaliland in rejection of Somaliland's President Abdi's attempt to seize power.

President Abdi’s term in office was set to expire this year, with presidential elections scheduled to occur on November 13, 2002. Yet, the Somaliland government canceled the scheduled presidential elections and, by decree, extended President Abdi’s current term in office by two years. In response, the two opposition parties in Somaliland joined forces and declared that they had stopped recognizing President Abdi as the legitimate president of Somaliland.

The BBC, which the Somaliland government banned from operating in Somaliland, reports that the Somaliland security forces have fired shots in response to the protestors. This is not surprising. As reported by Reuters on August 12, 2022, President Abdi’s security forces opened fire on pro-democracy protestors, killing five and injuring 100 people. Things seem to be different this time. Sources from Somaliland have informed Von Batten-Montague-York that average citizens in Somaliland are now arming themselves to confront the Somaliland regime.

Von Batten-Montage-York has been working on behalf of the U.S.-based pro-democracy organization, United Somali Alliance, for almost a year to stop this from happening. Von Batten-Montague-York’s managing partner had warned members of Congress that offering US funds, weapons, and recognition to Somaliland, a secessionist regime with a history of corruption, human rights violations, and violent suppression, was a bad idea.

The Somaliland regime will, without a doubt, put down the opposition and silence the pro-democracy voice this time. Nevertheless, Congress has inadvertently emboldened a violent clan-based regime, which will one day lead to civil war unless the international community intervenes to stop it. Von Batten-Montague-York has begun briefing congressional representatives on the escalating violence in Somaliland. Von Batten-Montague-York is calling on Somaliland supporters in Congress to intervene and pressure the Somaliland government not to open fire on its citizens.

The weblinks to the noted news articles are noted below.

https://www.somaliland.com/news/somaliland/somaliland-police-denies-bomb-explosion-was-happened-in-hargeisa/
https://somaliguardian.com/news/somalia-news/somaliland-police-deny-reports-of-explosion-in-capital/
https://www.voanews.com/a/somaliland-announces-ban-on-bbc-broadcasts-/6665264.html
https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/somaliland-says-planned-presidential-poll-not-viable-postpones-next-year-2022-09-24/
https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/somaliland-lawmakers-vote-extend-presidents-term-by-two-years-2022-10-01/
https://menafn.com/1105175449/Somaliland-Opposition-Parties-Call-For-Civil-Disobedience-Anarchy-In-Communique
https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/least-five-people-killed-100-hurt-somaliland-protests-2022-08-12/

For all inquiries relating to this press release, please contact:

Blossom Rolly
Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C.
blossom.rolly@montagueyork.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Reports of Bomb Explosion in Somaliland: Citizens and Journalists Threatened by Regime not to report Explosion

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.