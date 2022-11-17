Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,618 in the last 365 days.

@LiveBettingShow Launches World Cup, NBA Player Props, and DFS Shows

LiveBettingShow Logo

First Betting Network exclusively on Twitter Spaces now with Nine Weekly Shows

LAS VEGAS , NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiveBettingShow, the first betting network exclusively on Twitter Spaces announced today the addition of three original Friday shows to the network.

- World Cup Picks: a series of five shows hosted by UK broadcaster Kevin Harper and featuring Soccer bettor Steve Wyss.
- NBA Player Props: NBA bettor @Vsauce joins host Daniel Sallerson to delve into Friday’s NBA games and give player props picks.
- DFS DK Slate Breaker: each Friday, DFS Pro Joe Pepe (@Jpep20) joins host Joe Sindoni (@JoeBroadcaster) to give their top player values for the DK Millionaire slate.

LiveBettingShow already features six football betting shows including four “in-game” shows each week.

- TNF In-Game Halftime show: Hosted by radio legend Jody McDonald and featuring professional sports bettor @Hitman428
- In-Game Halftime College Football Friday - Hosted by radio broadcaster Anthony Stalter, featuring professional sports bettor @Bradpowers7
- SNF In-Game Halftime show: Hosted by popular sports radio talent Anthony Gargano alongside professional bettor Brad Feinberg.
- MNF In-Game Halftime show: Hosted by sports radio’s Harry Mayes featuring professional sports bettor and talent from Showtime's docu-series Action, @TWishnev
- NFL Friday Props: Hosted by analytics scribe Michael Salfino alongside professional sports bettor @Bradsbestbets.
- NFL Opening Lines: Hosted by Anthony Stalter with special guest, professional sports bettor Kevin O’Neil.

About LiveBettingShow:
The first sports betting network exclusively on Twitter Spaces, LBS pairs up media hosts alongside professional sharp bettors in every sport, giving listeners actionable betting picks and analysis. Co-founded by two University of Oregon graduates, LBS talent roster reaches 400,000 followers. Learn more about the network at https://twitter.com/LiveBettingShow and www.LiveBettingShow.com

Nicolas Robinson
LiveBettingShow
+1 408-821-6836
livebettingshowmedia@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

@LiveBettingShow Launches World Cup, NBA Player Props, and DFS Shows

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.