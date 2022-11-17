@LiveBettingShow Launches World Cup, NBA Player Props, and DFS Shows

LiveBettingShow Logo

First Betting Network exclusively on Twitter Spaces now with Nine Weekly Shows

LAS VEGAS , NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiveBettingShow, the first betting network exclusively on Twitter Spaces announced today the addition of three original Friday shows to the network.

- World Cup Picks: a series of five shows hosted by UK broadcaster Kevin Harper and featuring Soccer bettor Steve Wyss.

- NBA Player Props: NBA bettor @Vsauce joins host Daniel Sallerson to delve into Friday’s NBA games and give player props picks.

- DFS DK Slate Breaker: each Friday, DFS Pro Joe Pepe (@Jpep20) joins host Joe Sindoni (@JoeBroadcaster) to give their top player values for the DK Millionaire slate.

LiveBettingShow already features six football betting shows including four “in-game” shows each week.

- TNF In-Game Halftime show: Hosted by radio legend Jody McDonald and featuring professional sports bettor @Hitman428

- In-Game Halftime College Football Friday - Hosted by radio broadcaster Anthony Stalter, featuring professional sports bettor @Bradpowers7

- SNF In-Game Halftime show: Hosted by popular sports radio talent Anthony Gargano alongside professional bettor Brad Feinberg.

- MNF In-Game Halftime show: Hosted by sports radio’s Harry Mayes featuring professional sports bettor and talent from Showtime's docu-series Action, @TWishnev

- NFL Friday Props: Hosted by analytics scribe Michael Salfino alongside professional sports bettor @Bradsbestbets.

- NFL Opening Lines: Hosted by Anthony Stalter with special guest, professional sports bettor Kevin O’Neil.

About LiveBettingShow:

The first sports betting network exclusively on Twitter Spaces, LBS pairs up media hosts alongside professional sharp bettors in every sport, giving listeners actionable betting picks and analysis. Co-founded by two University of Oregon graduates, LBS talent roster reaches 400,000 followers. Learn more about the network at https://twitter.com/LiveBettingShow and www.LiveBettingShow.com