Private, English Country Home in Medina, Washington to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

8106 Overlake Drive West | Medina, WA European-style estate with authentic design touches Private wine cellar with wine fridges Gorgeous outdoor entertaining area with a stone fireplace Half-acre of lush gardens with walking paths

In cooperation with Becky Gray of Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty, 8106 Overlake Drive West will auction in December via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This enchanting Washington residence awaits at 8106 Overlake Drive West. This English country home will auction in December via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Becky Gray of Realogics Sotheby's International Realty. Currently listed for $5.85 million, with no reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 7–14 December, via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

This estate is styled after an English country home, with a stone and wood exterior and landscaped grounds. The authentic touches like the wood beams and molding create a welcoming atmosphere. Sun drenches the interior of the kitchen and living areas, high-lighting the wood floors and pale natural stone. Take a bottle of wine from your own wine cellar to enjoy under the wisteria-draped pergola. When the weather gets cooler, you can stay warm with the outdoor fireplace.

Just east of Seattle, Medina sits on the coast of Lake Washington in Bellevue. With numerous amenities and landscaping throughout the town, Medina is the perfect choice for people looking for all the benefits of Seattle combined with the tranquility of a suburb. Explore the beauty of the Pacific Northwest with your pick of outdoor recreation from hiking to mountain sports. Named one of America’s “Best Suburbs for Foodies,” nearby Bellevue has cuisine from around the globe. If you’re in the mood for some shopping, Bellevue offers luxury stores, local boutiques, and eclectic finds.

The property itself is 4,472 square feet and sits on 0.54 acres of land. The home boasts 4 bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. Inside, discover 8106 Overlake Drive West’s wood beam ceilings and wood floors. The home boasts plenty of natural light, which flows throughout the kitchen and flowing floor plan. This English country home is just ten minutes from Bellevue, thirty minutes from Seattle, and just thirty minutes from the Seattle- Tacoma International Airport.

8106 Overlake Drive West is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

