NSUR Is Doubling Down On Its Consumer Protection Program After The FTX Debacle and Planning for Next Protected Sale
NSUR has a value protection program that offers protection against the loss of value of NSUR Coin for 2 years.NEVADA, NEVADA, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The last week in crypto has been terrible in the crypto space, FTX went from a $36 billion valuation to $0 in 48 hours. This has hurt the users the most, with many having their crypto deposits now in the hands of bankruptcy adjudicators.
One of the core principles of NSUR is consumer protection. With our proprietary Value Protection Program, we offer protection against the loss of value of NSUR Coin for 2 years. This means the user can get back their initial purchase in 2 years if there is a loss of value. This is only available to users who purchase during the protected sales events.
The birth of the concept of NSUR Coin also coincided with a similar event – the 2014 MT GOX bankruptcy. Thousands of users lost their Bitcoins and funds. At that time there was a blatant need for something that would protect consumers.
Given all of the above and given the current state and uncertainty surrounding the crypto market, NSUR, Inc. is very excited to announce that in early 2023, we will be hosting our second protected sale and will be allowing people just like yourselves to purchase the NSUR token and have it accompanied by our “one of a kind” protection plan. Stay tuned for further updates on the timing of that sale.
“When we saw what happened with users in 2014, we were very speculative about the future of crypto because of the lack of consumer protection. Fast forward to 2021, we wanted to ensure everyone who purchased crypto had an opportunity to protect themselves. This is why we launched NSUR Coin with a Value Protection Program,” stated Mark Peters, Founder and CEO of NSUR Inc.
NSUR has been running successfully on the Binance chain for the last year. They are a health and wellness platform with its own prescription discount card and marketplace where you can buy healthcare products, goods and services with NSUR Coin. NSUR Coin also has a partnership with Veterans for Healing Global and Dollarstore(.)com that allows the greater than 200K NSUR users to buy 1000s of Dollarstore products.
“Our first protected token sale was a massive success in the crypto community. They understood what kind of consumer protection we were offering and they joined the NSUR journey. Join our communities for updates in future protected token sales,” stated Randy Case, CMO of NSUR Inc.
