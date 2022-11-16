Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Recruits Hit by Vehicle During Training

 

SACRAMENTO –  Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits injured during training this morning when they were struck by a vehicle during their run: 

“Our hearts are with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s recruits injured this morning while training to serve their communities. Jennifer and I send our best wishes for their recovery and stand with their loved ones and colleagues at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department during this difficult time.”

The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment and the incident is under investigation.

