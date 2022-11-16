Newly Launched VBlazor.com Supports Developers Using Cutting-Edge Blazor WebAssembly
VBlazor is free to use without any hidden charges or strings attachedUNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VBlazor.com is thrilled to announce the launch of its website that supports software developers using Blazor WebAssembly technology based on .Net7, which was recently released from Microsoft.
The cutting-edge VBlazor.com is the cheapest and most robust solution provider for developers and companies that want to move their websites to cutting-edge, open-source web framework Blazor Webassembly technology, according to the site’s creator, Antonio Stoyanov.
In addition, VS2022 projects can be downloaded and used in two languages: VB.NET and C#.
Using VBlazor.com, developers can make their own mighty websites in .NET Core with Blazor WebAssembly or MVC. They can also create new projects or upgrade existing Visual Basic applications, such as VB6, WinForms and WebForms.
VBlazor.com is free to use, without additional taxes, and there are no hidden charges or strings attached. No third-party components are needed when using the site.
VBlazor can be used for the creation of a variety of websites, including:
• eCommerce Websites
• Business Websites
• Portfolio Websites
• Media Websites
• Magazine and News Websites
• Nonprofit Websites
• Educational Websites
• Infopreneur Websites
• Blog Websites
• Forum Websites
• Personal Websites
• Niche Websites
• Membership Websites
In addition, VBlazor.com has a strong security authorization implemented based on identity.
Another benefit of VBlazor.com is that powerful on-page SEO is included, and new websites built on the platform will have their homepages turbo-boosted to the top of search engines. And responsive web design adjusts automatically so that all website content is displayed correctly and uniformly on a variety of devices.
Explaining his motivation for creating VBlazor, Stoyanov said, “I decided to share my work with developers by providing them a fully functional, ready project for direct use. People can download the solution for free and start using it as a website.”
Stoyanov, who is available for consultations, has successfully worked with .Net Cor and .Net Framework for more than 20 years.
VBlazor.com is winning accolades from its users. “I create business functionality very fast in back-end and front-end, CRUD (create, read, update, delete), sorting, searching and paging. Now I have more time for my family, my friends and my hobbies,” said Monty Jones, a software developer.
Sam Diago, a project manager, said, “We've upgraded our complex VB app to VB.NET Blazor Wasm using the VBlazor template. The job was done quick and built to last. The costs, time and effort were less than estimated. We saved money for bonuses.”
To contact Stoyanov for consulting work, email him at contact@vblazor.com.
For more information and to download today, visit https://www.vblazor.com/.
###
Media Relations
VBlazor.com
contact@vblazor.com