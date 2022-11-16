Submit Release
Life Science Search Partners Published Insights on How Small Businesses Can Improve Network Infrastructure

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network infrastructure is the backbone of an efficient business, comprising hardware and software, systems and devices, and the communication between users, services, applications, and processes.

This new article from Life Science Search Partners highlights five ways small businesses can scale their network infrastructure alongside their growing company, including upgrading network architecture, improving network security, implementing software updates, introducing cloud computing, and creating system backups.

In making technical decisions that scale alongside company growth, leaders set up management, team members, and clients for success in the long-term.

Alongside technical process improvements and improved efficiency, companies have the opportunity to improve network security for both client and team member information.

“The most important thing is network security,” said Denis Beylis, a Cloud Network Engineer and Architect at YSL. “Medical offices, accounts companies, any businesses which store personal information have to install a firewall system to prevent data leaking.”

Maintaining commitment to the security of data and information ensures client, employee, and even organizational security. But keeping records safe and secure isn’t the only strategy in scaling network infrastructure. Beylis explores four additional strategies in bolstering a company’s technical infrastructure as a company scales.

As a company grows, so should network infrastructure.

Life Science Search Partners is a national executive search and recruiting firm specializing in strategic placements within the life science, biotechnology, medical device, healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

