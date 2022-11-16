Behavox Completes Successful Implementation at Perella Weinberg Partners

Behavox announces it has successfully implemented its e-communication surveillance solution at PWP, enhancing the organization's protection against e-communication regulatory risks

Behavox, the security software company that specializes in communication surveillance, today announced a successful implementation of its Compliance solution at Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) with a view to a long and fruitful relationship ensuring PWP are protected against regulatory misconduct risks associated with e-communications.

An on-time completion of the implementation of the Behavox Platform has been possible owing to Behavox's vast experience in complex enterprise implementations, award winning project management team and customer-first approach.

"Behavox not only delivered what they promised to, but have really impressed us with their ability to reduce false positives and increase detection rate across a broad range of risks using advanced machine learning and analytics," said Mark Polemeni, Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Regulatory Counsel at PWP.

Behavox has seen a large migration away from rudimentary lexicon and random sampling approaches to a core AI approach, delivering a more effective program that is easily evidenced and explained to regulatory bodies.

In February, PWP selected Behavox to provide compliance surveillance and has since completed a successful SaaS implementation of the Behavox solution. PWP represents one of the growing number of global independent investment banking firms to have adopted the Behavox solution with a view to modernizing their compliance programs and embrace Artificial Intelligence.

"As both the volume of communication and number of channels continue to grow, the associated risks have risen accordingly. As a forward-looking organization, Perella Weinberg Partners has implemented Behavox to ensure their Compliance Program is continuously evolving through the use of explainable AI that is pre-trained to produce results from Day 1," said Nabeel Ebrahim, Chief Revenue Officer at Behavox. "Behavox is proud to have delivered our industry leading solution to PWP, enabling them to uphold their regulatory commitments in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape."

The ability for the Behavox solution to provide the widest risk coverage as well as 100% coverage of an organization's data types assists PWP in meeting its e-communications regulatory obligations as well as its desire to safeguard its employees, investors and reputation.

Learn more about how Behavox provides industry leading security software and AI and machine learning to customers on its cloud based platform at their exclusive event, an exclusive roundtable highlighting capture and surveillance of instant messaging platforms, one roundtable will take place in New York, and one in London.

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox is a security software company that specializes in communication surveillance: As a market leader in the application of Artificial Intelligence to monitoring of text and voice communications, Behavox's software protects companies and their employees from bad actors engaged in illegal and malicious activities.

Compliance, surveillance, legal and SOC teams rely on Behavox software to reduce false positives and increase detection rate across a broad range of risks. There are many solutions to protect companies from outside risks; Behavox protects companies from inside risks.

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in Montreal and has offices in New York City, London, Seattle, Singapore, and Tokyo.

More information about the company is available at www.behavox.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005826/en/