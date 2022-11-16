Massachusetts Trial Court to Celebrate 20th Annual National Adoption Day in Courthouses Across the Commonwealth 

WHAT:

On Friday, November 18th, the Trial Court will celebrate its 20th National Adoption Day, an annual event that raises awareness of the thousands of Massachusetts children in state foster care who are in need of adoptive families. This year's celebration will commemorate the 101 adoptions by 85 families scheduled to take place in courthouses across the Commonwealth as part of National Adoption Day and will recognize the other adoptions that have been finalized this year.

This year, the main media site location is the Plymouth County Juvenile Court – Brockton Session at the George N. Covett Courthouse. Adoptions from the southern region of the Juvenile Court - including Barnstable, Bristol, and Plymouth Counties - will be finalized. Hon. Edward G. Boyle, III., First Justice of the Plymouth County Probate and Family Court, will be the Master of Ceremonies.

Speakers will include First Lady of the Commonwealth Lauren Baker; Department of Children and Families Commissioner Linda Spears; Trial Court Chief Justice Jeffrey A. Locke; Juvenile Court Chief Justice Amy L. Nechtem; and an adoptive family. Brooke Boucher, a Fairhaven High School student, will sing and play guitar prior to the opening ceremony. The Bridgewater-Raynham High School Marching Band will perform the National Anthem at the start of the ceremony.

In addition to the Brockton event, the Springfield Juvenile Court will host a small ceremony, with Springfield Juvenile Court First Justice David Paradis presiding. Adoptions will also be finalized at courthouses in Boston, Dedham, Hadley, Lawrence, Lowell, Pittsfield, and Worcester. Probate and Family Court Chief Justice John D. Casey will speak at an event celebrating private adoptions at the Essex County Probate and Family Court in Salem. Hon. Frances M. Giordano, First Justice of the Essex County Probate and Family Court, will be the Mistress of Ceremonies.

National Adoption Day committee members include court leaders and personnel from the Juvenile Court and Probate & Family Court, as well as staff members from the Department of Children and Families (DCF), Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), and community volunteers.

WHEN & WHERE:

Friday, November 18, 2022

Opening ceremonies will begin at the times listed below at each courthouse:

Plymouth County Juvenile Court – Brockton Session - George N. Covett Courthouse, 215 Main St., Brockton - Media Location - 9:30 a.m.

Springfield Juvenile Court, 80 State Street, Springfield - 9:00 a.m.

The Brockton event will be streamed live starting at 9:30 a.m. at this link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8JStfWXFxA

Remarks from Trial Court leaders and others will be available to view starting at 10:30 a.m. at this link:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRNGuq6n_ZThpCouyk2pqCg

For media interested in connecting with an adoptive family please contact Ana Eira, MARE, at anae@mareinc.org.