General Services Announces BPW Approval of Leases for New Headquarters for the State Agencies Moving out of State Center

November 16, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) announced the Board of Public Works’ (BPW) approval for new leased headquarters for the Maryland Departments of Health (MDH) and Budget and Management (DBM) in the Baltimore Central Business District. These are the latest set of leases to be approved as a part of the overall effort to move 12 state agencies out of the State Center campus. DGS received a significant response from the business community with 58 acceptable proposals received in response to the 7 RFPs issued over the past year. All of the new leases have been negotiated to be below current market rental rates, with an additional rent abatement negotiated for the first year of the DBM lease.

“DGS is excited about the lease approvals for these State Center agencies; their move to the central business district will benefit Baltimore greatly,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “DGS continues to move forward with Governor Hogan’s plan to reposition our state buildings, making Maryland stronger by building Baltimore stronger.”

The MDH lease covers 463,000 square feet at 300-400 N. Greene Street in Baltimore City to provide office space for more than 2,500 MDH employees. This new location is adjacent to the University of Maryland, Baltimore graduate campus, the University of Maryland Medical Center, and the newly renovated Lexington Market, and will provide state employees with a modern and efficient workspace as well as access to enhanced on-site and outdoor amenities.

“This BPW approval is wonderful news for MDH and its dedicated staff,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “We are excited about the opportunity to move closer to some of the country’s most valued medical institutions, be in the Baltimore Central Business District, including near the newly reopened world-famous Lexington Market, and become neighbors with the University of Maryland.”

The DBM lease covers 44,240 square feet at 300 E. Lombard Street in Baltimore City and will house the Department of Budget and Management’s 322 employees who are currently in Baltimore. This new location in the heart of the Central Business District will provide state employees with modern and efficient workspace as well as access to enhanced on-site and outdoor amenities including a fitness center, restaurants, and other retail options. DGS negotiated a rental abatement for the first year of the new lease term, representing savings to taxpayers in the amount of $1,017,520.

“DBM is delighted with the BPW’s recent approval of our transition from State Center to the Central Business District in Baltimore,” said DBM Deputy Secretary Marc Nicole. “Our team is greatly looking forward to the better working conditions and additional amenities that this new space will offer.”

These lease approvals support Governor Hogan’s April 2021 announcement to positively impact the Central Business District through the relocation of more than 3,500 state employees, as well as help to move the State Center Campus another step forward to redevelopment.

###

About DGS: The Department of General Services is responsible for essential services and programs administered on behalf of the state, including but not limited to procuring goods and services; designing, building, leasing, managing and maintaining facilities; leading energy conservation efforts; administering the state’s Capital Grants Program; and providing essential services such as inventory control, disposition of surplus property and records management. The Department of General Services Maryland Capitol Police maintains safety and security with statewide jurisdiction in state-owned buildings, state leased facilities, and surrounding areas.