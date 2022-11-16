KP RE Capital Group Adds Jillian Jones to the Advisory Board
KP RE forges ahead with expansion and new membersIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KP RE Capital Group, a leader in direct investing into mortgages, today announced the appointment of Jillian Jones to the KP RE advisory board. Jillian works as a specialty tax consultant with more than 15 years of leadership experience to the KP RE Advisory Team. Jillian has tremendous expertise in tax planning with unique ideas and strategies that have saved businesses millions by reducing their tax liabilities. Jillian has successfully delivered large benefits to commercial building owners, Architects, Engineers, and Contractors through the implementation of the §179D Deduction, 45L Tax Credit and many other federal tax incentives. Jillian has a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from the Art Institute and a Master’s in Management from the University of Phoenix and over a decade of experience in tax planning to support the construction and real estate industry.
Advisory Board members provide insights to KP RE regarding potential investment opportunities and strengthen KP RE’s partnerships with management teams by providing strategic advice and counsel.
About KP RE Capital Group
KP RE Capital Group is a private real estate lending firm and aggregator, who’s team that has collectively originated 600 loans since 2018 and are now coming together to do 600 more in the next 2-3 years. The company positions itself in an attractive niche between bank lenders and hard money lenders. To this end, the organization employs a more institutional approach to credit risk management while maintaining the flexibility and service levels of a hard money lender. Our customers enjoy speed, simplicity, and personal service while our investors benefit from a responsible approach to risk management and underwriting that goes beyond pure asset based lending.
KP RE is actively seeking investors for the Real Estate Investment Trust for the purpose of private lending. The REIT is an evergreen fund with 24mo lock up periods, secured by first deed and trust, 8% pref, 50/50 split, no management fee, 11-13% target returns. Monthly distributions in most cases start immediately, space is limited as our new underwriting guidelines and clean balance sheets are creating significant interest. CLICK HERE TO SEE OUR OFFERING
Scott Ward
The News Room
+1 714-463-4442
admin@kprecapitalgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn