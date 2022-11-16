Brewster Announces $625K in Grants for Community Projects

Harrisburg – November 16, 2022 – Community improvement projects in the 45th Senate District have been awarded $625,000 in state grants funded through an assessment on gaming revenue, Sen. Jim Brewster announced today.

“We have many community leaders in my district dedicating themselves to improving the quality of life for their neighbors,” Brewster said. “I am proud to support their efforts to attract funding for their carefully planned and sorely needed projects. These investments will pay off in the years to come.”

The funds were awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Agency through the Gaming Economic Development and Tourism Fund (GEDTF).

GEDTF grants allow awardees to carry out community focused economic development projects. Eligible applicants include municipalities, authorities, councils of government, non-profit organizations, trusts, and for-profit businesses.

Projects in the 45th District approved for funding are:

Glassport – $50,000 for Juniata and Scenic Street repaving. The project will include 1,735 linear feet of asphalt, from the intersection of Juniata Street and Pacific Avenue to dead end, and the from the intersection of Scenic Street and Washington Blvd. to the end.

McKeesport – $100,000 for renovations to Stephen Barry Field including improvements to lighting, drainage, re-contouring, bleacher upgrades, and storage.

Monroeville Baseball and Softball Association – $100,000 to improve the infrastructure at Monroeville Community Park West Baseball and Softball complex, including replacing field turf, lighting fixtures and safety netting, as well as installing scoreboards and batting cages to be used by all that rent the facilities to make Monroeville the premier destination to host tournaments, parties, and community activities.

Pitcairn – $50,000 to demolish 121 Wall Avenue & 400 2nd Street. The work will include asbestos surveys and removal asbestos if necessary. The project will include backfill of basements and foundation areas and restoration of site to include grading, import of topsoil & mulching.

Port Vue – $50,000 for street resurfacing.

Turtle Creek – $50,000 for renovations, including new play equipment at 7th St and Larimer Avenue playgrounds.

Wall – $50,000 for asbestos abatement, demolition and clearance of 14 structures in the borough.

West Mifflin Sanitary Sewer Municipal Authority – $50,000 for the Mid City Pump Station Forcemain replacement with more than 500 feet of 8-inch PVC pipe.

White Oak – $75,000 to replace HVAC system at White Oak Athletic Association Gymnasium.

Wilmerding – $50,000 for reconstruction of 6,125 square yards of asphalt surface on three different streets.