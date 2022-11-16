Biktrix Electric Bikes Ranked #187 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Attributes 765% Revenue Growth to In-House Innovations and Increased Interest in Alternative Transportation.SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biktrix today announced it ranked #187 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Biktrix grew 765% during this period.
Biktrix’s Chief Executive Officer, Roshan Thomas, credits the unique innovations made by their in-house design team and society’s increased interest in alternative transportation options with the company’s 765% revenue growth. He said, “Biktrix has always been a leader in bringing premium electric bicycle technologies to market, and our inclusion in this award category reflects our steady success. Responding to the public desire for reliable and efficient transportation options, Biktrix is attentive to the needs of our customers and is proud to provide an elite-level buying experience from start to finish, all while pushing the boundaries of eBike innovations.”
“As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners’ relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all.”
“This year’s Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed and driving creativity forward,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements.”
Biktrix previously ranked #190 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2021.
Overall, 2022 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241%
to 125,138% from 2018 to 2021, with median growth of 611%.
About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About Biktrix
Founded in 2014, Biktrix has grown from a one-man conversion kit operation into a successful online direct-to-consumer premium electric bike company headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. Biktrix has expanded to more than 60 employees including mechanics, logistics specialists, customer support agents, research and development personnel, e-commerce experts, and bike enthusiasts. With responsive and honest service and support, we’re building Biktrix to offer the best customer experience in the eBike industry. We are passionate about eBikes and about making every interaction a positive experience for our riders.
