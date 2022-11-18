Alisha Begum - The Author Editing The Life of Many
Alisha Begum can walk you through the steps of healing your energy, and opening your mind.
"You can't just put a price on Positive Energy. It's Precious. So, Just don't waste it."”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alisha Begum is an Author, Spiritual and Growth Mindset Coach who is passionate about empowering people to discover their true self and fulfil their life. She empowers people through her writing and offers intuitive guidance on connecting with your higher self and channeling the energy of 'the inner'. She is popularly known worldwide by her pen name ‘Alishluv’.
— Alisha Begum
Alisha has worked also as a Book Judge for various Book Communities and Awards. She became one of the genre’s rising stars with her debut novel, His Possessive Love, a charming, nuanced look of modern love. The Times Of India calls her ‘Adding Positivity to People’s Lives’. The Deccan Herald named her amongst the Top Ten inspiring Personalities. Hindustan Chronicle listed her among the Top 35 Amazing Writers of 2022. The New Indian Express listed her and her debut novel, His Possessive Love among the most inspiring Authors and their book on World Book Day 2022.
Born and raised in the city of joy, Kolkata. (India), Alisha enjoys the great cultural life of Bengal. She received her major degree in English from the University of Calcutta (Kolkata). She then went on to continue her training in Advanced Diploma in Spirituality from CTAA, Growth Mindset from College of London, and Energy Healing from University of New Mexico. She followed this up with an internationally certified training in REBT, Treating Depression, Managing Stress and Anxiety. She is also the member of International Association of Therapist and of Core Spirits.
Alisha Begum really knows how to use words to leave her readers with some of the most memorable stories. She writes stories that are relatable to a younger audience that struggles with love and relationships. . She experiments with novel technique of story-telling. The language she uses, is simple and easy, which undeniably ensures entertainment for even the beginners. Her writing is a competent blend of inspiring and insightful. Her very debut novel, His Possessive love was critically acclaimed has been warmly welcomed in the literary society with loads of bright reviews. Her writing is fresh, hard-hitting and will leave you with food for thought. Pick up any of her books and you will be hooked.
Alisha makes sure her readers are glued to her writings from start till end by introducing twists and turns, now and then. She has an astounding ability to see things from multiple perspectives, and an impressive way of writing about all sides with equal empathy and clarity. Her novels contain themes that resonate profoundly with the younger generation, Alisha describes her love for writing as being ‘addictive’, and like all great writers, her passion for writing began with a passion for reading.
Alisha Begum cast a spell through her writings and on a mission to spread awareness of the science behind spirituality and healing. In her spiritual journey, Alisha is rooted in spreading the essence of spirituality through a scientific lens. She is serving as a mentor for others to guide them along their journey of making peace with their past and stepping into their personal power. She specializes in embodiment practices, spiritual healing and mindset coaching. Through these services, she helps her clients to have meaningful and lasting transformations. She uses spirituality as a catalyst for breakthroughs and exponential personal growth, so she brings something very unique to the table.
Alisha is Known for her romantic fiction novels, e-learning audio/video tapes and her list of high-profile clients. Her online classes, study materials, creative tools and books have played a prominent role in adding lights to the dark of many. She has successfully structured her philanthropic passion to inspire and encourage her clients to rise from the ashes of their past trauma and step into being their authentic self.
Alisha Begum’s debut novel, ‘His Possessive love’, starts like a fuming hot love – hate tale of the two protagonists Fahad and Aasma. Whereas her transformative guided journals named "Healing Soul", "Love yourself a little more", "Love and Gratitude" and "Be the Unstoppable" have transformed the lives of many to develop and practice the attitude and gratitude which in turn awakens one’s soul and boast the mental health giving them the courage to be assertive, making decisions and setting boundaries in their lives. Currently she is busy in coaching people who feel lost, stuck or unclear about their next step and also in bringing out the office romance “Love 24hrs” and her much awaited undying passionate Love Story “The Breathing Earth”.
To know more about Alisha’s latest update visit www.alishluv.com or follow her on Instagram@ https://www.instagram.com/alishluv7/?hl=en
