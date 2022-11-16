Evaluate Market rebrands to evaluate.xyz and makes NFT trading on Flow and Ethereum simple, safe, and social

NFT collectors can match up with other users and swap NFTs in live, chat-based trading lobbies. The fastest and easiest way to trade NFTs.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evaluate .xyz is the only platform where you can instantly match with similar NFT collectors and swap Flow and Ethereum NFTs live. This is a trustless, revolutionary way for NFT enthusiasts to utilize their collections to gain access to new NFTs without having to spend money or cryptocurrency. Additionally, the site is the only place NBA Top Shot, UFC Strike, and NFL All Day users can swap moments with other users without needing to find trades on Discord or trust a 3rd party. Collectors can queue up on Evaluate and immediately match with another collector where they can sort through their collection and propose trades. Once both users have “locked” a trade, they’re prompted to sign a transaction which will transfer the NFTs to one another. If a user doesn’t want to trade with the partner they have queued up with, they can simply “skip” and match with a new collector. To give collectors a way to communicate with each other during the trading process, Evaluate has a built-in chat function that notifies users of changes made to the trade. This trading tool is available for all Flow and Ethereum projects supported by Evaluate.Evaluate has chosen to rebrand in hopes of reflecting the fresh, new changes to the platform and transforming the user’s experience with the new trading feature.“In the past, swapping NFTs has been inaccessible to most collectors due to the cumbersome process of having to discover, negotiate, and execute a swap using multiple apps and websites. Today we’re thrilled to introduce live NFT swapping on Flow and Ethereum to evaluate.xyz, a single experience that pairs collectors with similar users and allows them to negotiate and execute NFT swaps in a live, trustless manner. We’re excited to introduce this functionality and to continue our mission of making NFT collecting more safe, social, and enjoyable”- Christian Dittmeier, Co-founderOver 1.4 million users have used Evaluate since it’s incorporation on March 8th 2021Evaluate supports 1100+ NFT collections across Flow and EthereumEvaluate supports nearly all ETH collections with over 1,000 ETH in secondary trading volumeEvaluate is a web3 platform where NFT collectors can find trading partners and swap NFTs, track their portfolio across multiple blockchains, and get the best deal across popular marketplaces. https://evaluate.xyz/