GeoComm Vertical Location Services Delivers Actionable Z-Axis Data for Public Safety Partners

St. Cloud, MN: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, is announcing the general availability of GeoComm Vertical Location Services, building upon the early adopter program that was announced in August 2022. GeoComm Vertical Location Services is a web API which converts raw positioning measurements from 9-1-1 callers’ cell phones into dispatchable locations and is available to authorized vendors who serve the public safety industry.

With GeoComm Vertical Location Services, raw z-axis position measurements are converted into actionable data including building name, street address, height above the ground, and probable floor level. It also provides 3D visualization of the caller’s location inside a building. Armed with this data, telecommunicators can more efficiently and effectively reduce emergency response times, to aid in saving more lives and protecting more property.

“Every minute matters in an emergency, and we are excited to have the opportunity to offer technology which makes this newly available z-axis data actionable to support the public safety industry in its efforts to reduce response times,” said John Brosowsky, GeoComm Vice President of Innovation.

This software, which currently utilizes open-source data to create an estimate of the 9-1-1 callers' location, can be implemented with a simple URL query to open a browser window that presents the 9-1-1 caller’s location details along with a 3D map of the caller’s location. Alternatively, caller location data can be connected via an API to integrate directly into partner software.

GeoComm Vertical Location Services can be integrated into any public safety software application, such as 9-1-1 call taking, Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), GIS tactical mapping, and first responder applications. To learn more about GeoComm Vertical Location Services and the value of converting raw z-axis location information into a disputable location, join our educational webinar on Thursday, December 1 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time. GeoComm Webinar: What is Dispatchable Location?