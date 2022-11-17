Patrick Bertagna, CEO, MetAlert, Talks About New Media Campaign for 4G GPS SmartSole Across Canada With Red Dot Alerts

Patrick Bertagna, CEO, MetAlert (formerly GTX Corp) www.MetAlert.com GPS SmartSole www.gpssmartsole.com SIZE OF GPS SMARTSOLE MARKET www.RedDotAlerts.ca Red Dot Alerts Personal Alert Solutions 1-888-557-2019

U.S. Government Invests a Billion Dollars in new Funding for Alzheimer’s Breakthrough Technologies

MetAlert (OTCMKTS:MLRT)

We are honored to chat today with Patrick Bertagna, CEO, MetAlert, about the new media campaign for 4G GPS SmartSole across Canada with Red Dot Alerts” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetAlert, Inc. (OTC: MLRT), a pioneer in the field of wearable GPS human and asset tracking and remote patient monitoring, announced Canadian distributor Red Dot Alerts has launched the new award-winning 4G GPS SmartSole, a wearable medical monitoring device integrated into an orthotic insole allowing discreet tracking and remote monitoring of Alzheimer’s, dementia, and autism sufferers.

“We are thrilled to offer the GPS SmartSole to Canadians,” stated Roxanne Ayotte, Director of Business Operations at Red Dot Alerts. “This innovative insole could be lifesaving for anyone who tends to wander, like seniors with dementia and children with autism. With a click of the app, caregivers can rest easy knowing where their loved ones are. It’s truly a game-changer.”

The product launch is supported by a marketing and advertising campaign, including radio ads, magazine ads and mailers to medical clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, and senior residence facilities across Canada. Some of the ads were placed on BOOM Radio, CARP (Canadian Association for Retired People), Bruyère Foundation and Magazine 55+ just to name a few. The advertising campaign will continue into spring 2023 to coincide with Canada’s Fall Prevention Month in November and Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in January.

In the U.S., the White House has proclaimed November as National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. MetAlert is supporting the caregivers and family members of millions of people who have been diagnosed with this dreadful disease, and to the administration which has launched the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) at the National Institutes of Health, which is investing a billion dollars in cutting-edge research for Alzheimer’s (https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/10/31/a-proclamation-on-national-alzheimers-disease-awareness-month-2022/) . Modelled on the Pentagon program that brought game-changing technologies like the internet and GPS, the key technologies in MetAlert’s GPS SmartSoles, ARPA-H will support bold ideas to pursue and drive new biomedical breakthroughs. At the same time, the Department of Health and Human Services is investing in research and technology that can keep Alzheimer’s patients living longer in their own homes; training caregivers to support them; and educating Americans about early warning signs of Alzheimer’s, dementia risks, and general brain health, all of which MetAlert provides products and solutions for.

Alzheimer’s has become a global epidemic amongst people over 65, robbing them of their memories, thoughts, identity and even their ability to go for a leisurely walk. Straining family members and caregivers who stand by their side throughout the progression of this disease, both financially and emotionally.

“Insurance or government financial assistance is a key component in helping families address the costs associated with caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Qualifying GPS SmartSole customers can receive assistance from Medicaid programs, using our National Provider Identifier (NPI): 1447709290. And similar reimbursement programs have been initiated for the GPS SmartSole in other countries such as Canada, the U.K. and Norway, so we are very excited to hear about additional funding becoming available through this new ARPA-H program the administration has launched with a billion-dollar commitment,” stated MetAlert CEO Patrick Bertagna.

PubCoInsights (https://pubcoinsight.com/metalert-inc-otc-mlrt-gps-smartsole-alzheimers-awareness-month/) recently wrote – With MetAlert’s GPS SmartSole, caregivers can have peace of mind knowing their loved one is safe at all times. SmartSole uses patented technology to provide real-time location data for loved ones who wander off.

About Red Dot Alerts

Red Dot Alerts is a Canadian owned and operated company with a 30-year history of caring for clients. Its purpose is to help people continue to live their lives independently and safely. Created by specialists in elderly care, Red Dot Alerts is Canada’s only personal alert solution company offering a range of custom products including the GPS SmartSole®. Learn more at www.RedDotAlerts.ca

About MetAlert

MetAlert (OTC: MLRT), formerly GTX Corp, is a pioneer in smart, mobile and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. MetAlert offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. MetAlert utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. MetAlert is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® (https://www.gpssmartsole.com/) — think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

For more information:

www.MetAlert.com

GPS SmartSole.com - www.GPSSmartSole.com

MetAlert Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/metalertinc

MetAlert YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/gtxcorporation/videos

MetAlert Twitter - https://twitter.com/metalertinc

MetAlert LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/gtxcorp/

MetAlert Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.ph/MetAlert/

MetAlert Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/MetAlert/?hl=en

Join Patrick Bertagna, CEO, MetAlert (formerly GTX Corp), “In The Boardroom” on SecuritySolutionsWatch.com:

https://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_Metalert_Patrick_Bertagna.html

About SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com features thought leadership and content-marketing regarding: AI, Biometrics, Cybersecurity, FinTech, IT, IoT, Robotics, Physical Security and COVID-19 solutions. Our flagship IN THE BOARDROOM platform, since 1999, has featured content-marketing programs from leading global brands such as: Allied Universal, ASSA ABLOY, AT&T, Cisco, Dell EMC, Fujitsu, G4S, GE, Gemalto, Honeywell, HPE, IBM, Intel, McAfee, Microsoft, Panasonic, SAP, Siemens, Stanley Security, Symantec, UNISYS, and many SME’s, in the USA, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about us: www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

Watch the MetAlert Video: GPS SmartSole - Track What You Love