Maryland Commission on Climate Change Presents Recommendations to Pursue Ambitious Greenhouse Gas Reductions while Growing Jobs and the Economy

BALTIMORE (Nov. 16, 2022) – The Maryland Commission on Climate Change (MCCC) has issued its annual report to Governor Larry Hogan and the Maryland General Assembly. 

The 2022 MCCC annual report presents key, comprehensive recommendations  to guide state agency leaders, elected officials, legislators, and other stakeholders in pursuit of Maryland’s climate goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2031 and achieving net zero emissions economy wide by 2045 – the most ambitious in the nation. The report provides a roadmap that includes a transition to zero-emissions vehicles, a reduction in vehicle miles traveled, more clean power generation, and increased decarbonization of buildings. 

The report finds that Maryland will ensure a strong economy and protect the health of the state’s residents by simultaneously mitigating the sources of climate change while preparing for its impacts on the built and natural environment. It includes recommendations to improve resilience in vulnerable Maryland communities and meet the tenets of inclusivity and climate justice.

“This report supports Maryland’s standing as a respected national leader on climate change,” said Suzanne E. Dorsey, deputy secretary of the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) and MCCC chair. “The report’s recommendations reflect the diverse voices of the many industries and government agencies that make up the state’s bipartisan climate change commission. Maryland’s ambitious climate goals present a challenge, and we must start now to meet them.”

The Commission adopted the report at its public meeting on November 9. 

The MCCC consists of members representing state agencies and the legislature, local government, business, environmental non-profit organizations, organized labor, philanthropic interests, and the state university system. Commission co-chairs are:  Anne Lindner, vice president of government and external affairs, PEPCO; Kim Coble, executive director at Maryland League of Conservation Voters; and Charmaine Brown, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at Finance of America Companies.

The MCCC, in collaboration with state and federal agencies, elected officials, stakeholders, advocates and the public, guided Maryland to exceed its 2020 goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 25% from 2006 levels. Maryland, not only achieved this goal, but surpassed it by achieving a 30% reduction by 2020.

About the Maryland Commission on Climate Change

The Commission is charged with advising the governor and General Assembly on ways to mitigate the causes of, prepare for, and adapt to the consequences of climate change while maintaining and strengthening Maryland’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plan and deliberating science-based, equitable recommendations to combat the impacts of climate change on the state. More information can be found at mde.maryland.gov/MCCC.

