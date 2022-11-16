MacQwerty Asset Management maintains funding rating on new fund... raise target price by 3.6%
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MacQwerty Asset Management announced that it maintained its funding opinion on the new fund and offered a target price of $11, up 3.6% from the previous.
According to data distributed by MacQwerty Asset Management, 'MacQwerty Asset Management' disclosed $1 per share in the third quarter. The company's dividend resolution is made in the second and fourth quarters. It is common to predict the annual performance so that the dividends in the first and second half are the same. However, he explained that the dividend in the second half of this year increased by 2.7% compared to the first half, exceeding market expectations.
‘MacQwerty Asset Management’ announced that it has completed the formation of ‘Bio Sector Invest Healthcare MCT 1 Collective’, which has been recruiting since last October. The size of the fund was $ 1.35 million, completing 98% of the planned formation of the bio-fund. The portfolio selected by MacQwerty Asset Management has been showing an upward trend recently. It has a system linked to the inflation rate. MacQwerty Asset Management also added that the return rate is linked to the KTB interest rate, allowing hedging from inflation.
This year's dividend is 4.2% higher than the previous year. The dividend has been steadily increasing since 2021. DPS in 2023 is estimated to be $1.25, an increase of 6.7% from the previous year. It is said that this is based on an even improvement in the performance of the holdings, such as reflecting the preference for interest dividends from ETF assets and entering the dividend stage sooner than expected.
A MacQwerty Asset Management official said, "It seems that some of the funds have been diverted to the fund as individual investors who made profits from direct investment in 2021 had difficulties in selecting individual stocks in the market sideways guarantee in 2022." The official added, "Funds have noticeably increased interest in overseas markets similar to direct investment."
