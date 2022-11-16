Submit Release
Concurrent Technologies Corporation Wins Marketing Communications Awards

MarCom Awards Recognizes Two CTC-Produced Publications

/EIN News/ -- Johnstown, PA, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two publications produced by Concurrent Technologies Corporation’s (CTC’s) in-house communications team have won 2022 MarCom Awards for outstanding achievement by marketing and communications professionals. 

CTC’s FY22 Annual Report garnered a Platinum Award, and the 2022 U.S. Army Medical Command Sustainability Report received a Gold Award. 

“Our talented team members continually go above and beyond in preparing outstanding communications products. They are truly passionate about their work and consistently create effective and compelling outreach materials for the CTC enterprise and external clients,” said Mary Bevan, Director, CTC Corporate Communications and Brand Marketing, who also serves as the project manager for the CTC Annual Report. “We are grateful for the recognition of their high caliber writing and design and are honored to be included among the leaders in our field.”

The international MarCom Awards program is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals. The top 16 percent of the approximately 6,500 entries earn platinum awards, and approximately 21 percent receive gold awards. Winners represent a wide range of organizations from dozens of countries.

CTC’s Annual Report has won marketing communications awards for the past 17 consecutive years, including this most recent award and honors from Service Industry Advertising Awards, Hermes, Ragan Communications, and APEX. 

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

Mary Bevan
Concurrent Technologies Corporation
814-269-2490
bevanm@ctc.com

