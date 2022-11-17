New Studies Connect Digital Care Engagement and Positive Health Outcomes
Lark Health's latest published research shows the clinical effectiveness of its digital Diabetes Prevention and Hypertension Management programs
Health organizations should embrace digital care and AI to elevate their care management programs and provide exceptional care at scale.”MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lark Health, a leading digital care company for the prevention and management of chronic conditions, today announced two new peer-reviewed studies that further validate the clinical effectiveness of its Diabetes Prevention and Hypertension Management programs. Lark, which is an added benefit for over 30 million health plan members, leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI), connected devices, and remote patient monitoring to provide personalized care coaching that guides users to make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent and/or manage a chronic illness, support general wellness, and reduce stress and anxiety, anytime, anywhere.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 88 million Americans have prediabetes and studies suggest three-quarters of individuals with prediabetes at age 45 will eventually progress to having type 2 diabetes. The National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) has been shown to reduce diabetes incidence and associated medical costs but is typically staffing-intensive, limiting scalability.
A new study published in Digital Health titled, “Weight loss in a digital app-based Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) powered by artificial intelligence,” demonstrates there is a direct association between engagement in Lark’s AI-powered Diabetes Prevention coaching and weight loss. Out of Lark’s sample population of 3,933 members, the CDC-qualifying members saw an average weight loss of 5.3% at 12 months. For all members that provided their weight through Lark DPP, members lost an average of 9.6 lbs beyond two months in the program. Results show that a higher number of coaching interactions as well as logging two or more weigh-ins per week led to greater weight loss. This latest study validates that an AI-powered DPP led to an increase in weight loss and supported maintenance for members that engaged regularly with the program. Lark’s DPP results are similar - if not better - than those of other DPP delivery methods. Lark’s DPP is Fully Recognized by the CDC and is now one of the fastest-growing digital Diabetes Prevention programs in the U.S.
“The rising rate of chronic illnesses in the U.S. combined with increased healthcare costs and reduced healthcare staffing is putting pressure on health organizations across the ecosystem. While in-person treatment and coaching are imperative to an individual’s health journey, it is clear through our continued published research that digital solutions, like Lark, can have a significant and lasting impact on improving health outcomes,” says Dr. Lynne Nowak, Chief Medical Officer, Lark Health. “Our latest studies for prediabetes and hypertension show that ongoing, personalized outreach and engagement along with digital care coaching helps patients take control of their health in a meaningful way. Health organizations should embrace digital care and AI to elevate their care management programs and provide exceptional care at scale.”
Nearly half of adults in the United States (116 million) have hypertension, as reported by the CDC. The AHA recommends home blood pressure (BP) monitoring for people with this chronic disease; however, meta-analyses published in PLOS Medicine demonstrate that BP improvements are related to additional coaching support in combination with self-monitoring, with little or no effect of self-monitoring alone. High-contact, in-person coaching requires substantial resources and may be difficult to deliver solely through human coaching models.
Lark’s other recently published study in JMIR Formative Research titled, “Relationships between blood pressure reduction, weight loss, and engagement in a digital app-based Hypertension Care Program: Observational study,” shows that an AI-powered management solution reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease or related events by engaging individuals with hypertension in healthier lifestyle habits, such as eating healthier and exercising. The study found that members classified as hypertension stage 2 using Lark’s digital Hypertension Management Program saw an average drop of 13mm Hg systolic blood pressure after being in the program for six months. Prior research has demonstrated that lowering systolic blood pressure by at least 5 mm Hg can reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events by 10%.
These findings come on the heels of two additional studies published this year. In May, the clinical team published, “Engagement in digital health app-based prevention programs is associated with weight loss among adults age 65+,” in Frontiers in Digital Health, which found that senior members are engaging with their Lark coach and showing tremendous weight loss results. In August, the team published, “Reach of a fully digital Diabetes Prevention Program in Health Professional Shortage Areas,” in Population Health Management, which shows that digital care coaching programs increase access to care, particularly for those in underserved or more rural areas.
To learn more about Lark and read our latest studies, please visit our website at www.lark.com.
About Lark Health
Lark Health is a digital health technology company aimed at delivering infinitely scalable, accessible digital chronic condition prevention and management coaching. To date, Lark has provided 2 million people with real-time, 24/7 personalized care coaching that is delivered through an easy-to-use, text message-like interface. Through the use of conversational AI, connected devices, remote patient monitoring, and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy techniques, Lark is poised to help millions of patients improve their health to manage and reduce their risk of chronic disease. Lark's scalable platform seamlessly integrates with health plans' and employers' existing healthcare infrastructure to support their chronic care prevention and management programs. Lark currently works with many of the largest health plans across five programs: Prevention, Heart Health, Diabetes Prevention, Diabetes Management, and Hypertension Management. Lark's Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), which is the fastest-growing and lowest-cost DPP, has received Full Recognition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The company has received numerous accolades, including having been named as one of CB Insights Digital Health 150 (2019), a finalist for the UCSF Digital Health Awards (2022), one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies (multiple years), and one of Fierce Healthcare's Fierce 15 (2020). To learn more, visit www.lark.com.
