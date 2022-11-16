WEBINARS: Using Computer Science MOOSE Modules #CSEdWeek #MaineTeachesCS

Are you wondering how to integrate computer science into your classroom? Join Maine teachers and the DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction & MOOSE Teams to learn about using the Computer Science MOOSE modules. The MOOSE modules are interdisciplinary, project-based modules designed by Maine teachers that introduce students to computational thinking, programming, and data science.

Elementary Webinar

Middle/High School Webinar:

For more information contact Jaime Beal Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist at jaime.beal@maine.gov.