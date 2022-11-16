Microprocessor in Embedded Applications Global Market Report 2022: Implementation of 5G Communication Infrastructure Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microprocessor in Embedded Applications: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A microprocessor or microprocessor unit (MPU) is a programmable device that accepts binary data from an input device, processes the data according to the instructions stored in the memory and provides results as output. In other words, the microprocessor executes the program stored in the memory and transfers data to and from the outside world through I/O ports.

Any microprocessor-based system essentially comprises three parts, namely the microprocessor, the memory and peripheral I/O devices. The microprocessor is generally referred to as the heart of the system as it performs all the operations and also controls the rest of the system.

The growth in autonomous driving systems and electrification in the automotive market, growing demand for connected devices and implementation of 5G communication infrastructure will be the major drivers for the MPU market. Growth in high-performance computing (HPC) and growing demand for smartphones and wearables will create huge opportunities for vendors in the market.

In this report, the global market for microprocessors is segmented by architecture, technology, products, end-user industries, and geography. By architecture, the MPU market is categorized into ARM based MPUs and x86-based MPUs. X86-based MPU architecture is currently dominating the market.

Based on technology, the global market for MPUs is segmented into RISC (reduced instruction set computer), DSP (digital signal processor), ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit), CISC (Complex Instruction Set Computer), and superscalar. Based on product in which MPUs are used, the market is segmented into smartphones, personal computers, laptops, and others. Based on end-user applications, the MPU market is segmented into networking devices; medical and healthcare; aerospace and defense; military; consumer electronics and home appliances; computing and storage; industrial; automotive and transportation; and others.

By geography, the global market for MPUs is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The presence of leading global MPU manufacturing bases, robust technology infrastructure, favorable political and economic environment, and surge in demand for smartphones and wearables and high adoption of advanced technologies, such as AI, IoT and cloud are some of the key factors driving the Asia-Pacific market. Asia-Pacific is also currently the fastest growing market forMPUs globally.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Autonomous Driving and Electrification to Increase MPU Automotive Market

Growing Demand for Connected Devices

Implementation of 5G Communication Infrastructure

Market Restraints

Microprocessor Chip Design Architecture

Market Opportunities

Growth in High-Performance Computing

Growing Demand for Smartphones

Rapid Growth in Wearables

Market Challenges

Dependence on Third-Party Foundries and Component Suppliers

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Architecture

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Chapter 13 Appendix: List of Abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

Apple Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corp.

Marvell Technology Inc.

Mediatek Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Nvidia Corp.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (Tsmc) Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Unisoc Technologies Co. Ltd.

