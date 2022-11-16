PSC Sets Public Hearing Dates for Duke Energy Progress Rate Increase Docket

COLUMBIA, S.C., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 8th, 12th, and 13th, the Public Service Commission of South Carolina will host a series of in-person public hearings for Duke Energy Progress, LLC customers to voice their opinion of the company's request made in Docket No. 2022-254-E (Application of Duke Energy Progress, LLC for Increase in Electric Rates, Adjustments in Electric Rate Schedules and Tariffs, and Request for an Accounting Order). These hearings will begin at 6 p.m. on each of the scheduled dates and will take place in Bishopville, Sumter, and Florence at the following locations. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and hearings will last until all those who wish to testify have been heard.

December 8, 2022:

Lee County Courthouse

123 South Main Street

Bishopville, SC 29010

December 12, 2022:

Sumter High School Auditorium

2580 McCray's Mill Road

Sumter, SC 29154

December 13, 2022:

Florence County Public Service Building

Auditorium

2685 S. Irby Street

Florence, SC 29505

In their application, filed with the Commission on September 1st, 2022, Duke Energy Progress, LLC projects that "a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh will see an increase of approximately $14.36 per month beginning with the rate effective date in this case, requested to be April 1, 2023. This amount will increase by approximately $4.40 per month in Year 2." At the Commission's request, the Company filed a document on September 8th that outlined comprehensive impact details for consumers, which can be reviewed at this link.

Duke Energy Progress customers who wish to testify in this hearing may preregister in one of three ways:

Email communications@psc.sc.gov with their name, telephone number, physical address, and whether the witness intends to testify in Bishopville , Sumter , or Florence .

, , or . Complete the survey at this link.

Call 803.896.2639 and leave a message with their name, telephone number, physical address, and whether the witness intends to testify in Bishopville , Sumter , or Florence .

Please register by 4 p.m. on December 7th. The Commission will call the names of those persons who pre-register to testify first, followed by those who registered at the hearing but did not preregister.

These hearings will be held in person.

For those unable to attend these hearings or who would like an alternate way to be heard, virtual hearings will be held beginning on January 3rd. More information can be found in the notice of virtual hearings at this link.

For more information, please reach out to the Public Service Commission at contact@psc.sc.gov or at 803.896.5100.

