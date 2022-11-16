Nissan pluses up EV ownership with EV Carefree+

Customer care initiative delivers added peace of mind for electric vehicle owners

Nissan is making it simpler to switch to an electric vehicle with the launch of a new customer care initiative, EV Carefree+, announced today at Los Angeles Auto Show's AutoMobility LA. The customer-focused initiative provides Nissan Ariya and LEAF buyers an all-inclusive package to give EV owners a positive, stress-free experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005680/en/

As one of the most comprehensive offerings in the industry for electric vehicle buyers, EV Carefree+ provides additional charging and maintenance benefits to help owners make the switch to electric easily. EV Carefree+ combines four pillars of support:

EV Charging Assistance: Nissan is providing buyers or lessees of the 2023 Ariya and LEAF with complimentary charging offers on one of the nation's largest public fast charging networks, EVgo. Ariya buyers and lessees receive one year of unlimited public charging 1 with EVgo, while LEAF buyers and lessees receive a $100 charging credit with EVgo 2 . In addition, Nissan provides owners with a seamless home charging solution in collaboration with Wallbox 3 . Nissan also has the largest network of high-speed EV chargers at U.S. dealerships 4 .

Nissan is providing buyers or lessees of the 2023 Ariya and LEAF with complimentary charging offers on one of the nation's largest public fast charging networks, EVgo. Ariya buyers and lessees receive one year of unlimited public charging with EVgo, while LEAF buyers and lessees receive a $100 charging credit with EVgo . In addition, Nissan provides owners with a seamless home charging solution in collaboration with Wallbox . Nissan also has the largest network of high-speed EV chargers at U.S. dealerships . Included Maintenance: Scheduled maintenance for Nissan EVs is included for three years or 36,000 miles. All service is performed by Nissan-trained technicians at EV-certified dealerships. A Tire Hazard Protection plan is also included, keeping owners covered in case of tire damage.

Scheduled maintenance for Nissan EVs is included for three years or 36,000 miles. All service is performed by Nissan-trained technicians at EV-certified dealerships. A Tire Hazard Protection plan is also included, keeping owners covered in case of tire damage. EV Battery Health Assurance: Every Nissan EV comes with an 8-year/100,000-mile battery warranty. When it's time for service, Nissan's network of experienced EV technicians provide comprehensive multi-point, EV-specific inspection reports.

Every Nissan EV comes with an 8-year/100,000-mile battery warranty. When it's time for service, Nissan's network of experienced EV technicians provide comprehensive multi-point, EV-specific inspection reports. EV Roadside Assistance: EV owners are covered by 24/7 Roadside Assistance, including out-of-charge towing to the nearest Nissan dealership, charging location or even the owner's residence. Roadside Assistance coverage is active for three years or 36,000 miles from purchase5.

"We're focused on making ownership seamless to encourage more drivers to consider an EV from Nissan," said Aditya Jairaj, director, EV marketing and sales strategy, Nissan U.S. "The addition of EV Carefree+ will make our exciting Ariya and LEAF electric vehicles even more appealing to future owners."

EV Carefree+ will also be available for future Nissan electric vehicles. As part of the company's Ambition 2030 plan, Nissan has committed to 40% of its U.S. sales being electric by 2030, with many more to be electrified.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

